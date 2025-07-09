The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is PSG vs Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup semi-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup semi-finals
European champions PSG will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the tournament so far.
PSG have already overcome fellow European giants in the tournament, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and are looking to add a world title to their maiden Champions League win in May.
Meanwhile 15-time European Cup winners Madrid – who knocked out Dortmund in the semis – had a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign, losing out on the La Liga title, but can salvage something in a competition that the club are supposedly desperate to win.
And with Xabi Alonso’s new-look Madrid side meeting Luis Enrique’s settled treble winners, it promises to be a fascinating match-up in New Jersey on Wednesday night.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is PSG vs Real Madrid?
PSG will face Real Madrid at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 9 July (3pm local time). The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium – home of the New York Giants and New York Jets – in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The stadium will also host the final on Sunday, 13 July.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea
Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich
Match 60: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Chelsea 2-0 Fluminense
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: PSG v Real Madrid (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Chelsea vs. PSG/Real Madrid (East Rutherford)
