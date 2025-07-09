Is PSG vs Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European champions PSG will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the tournament so far.

PSG have already overcome fellow European giants in the tournament, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and are looking to add a world title to their maiden Champions League win in May.

Meanwhile 15-time European Cup winners Madrid – who knocked out Dortmund in the semis – had a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign, losing out on the La Liga title, but can salvage something in a competition that the club are supposedly desperate to win.

And with Xabi Alonso’s new-look Madrid side meeting Luis Enrique’s settled treble winners, it promises to be a fascinating match-up in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is PSG vs Real Madrid?

PSG will face Real Madrid at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 9 July (3pm local time). The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium – home of the New York Giants and New York Jets – in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium will also host the final on Sunday, 13 July.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea

Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich

Match 60: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Chelsea 2-0 Fluminense

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: PSG v Real Madrid (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Chelsea vs. PSG/Real Madrid (East Rutherford)

