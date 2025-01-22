Pep Guardiola: Manchester City got what they deserved in damaging PSG defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola offered no excuses after his Manchester City side’s dramatic capitulation at Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

City surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at the Parc des Princes and are now in danger of crashing out of the Champions League at the first hurdle.

The costly defeat left them outside the top 24 in the league phase of the competition and needing to beat Club Brugge – one of the teams above them they can still catch – next week to scrape into the play-off round.

City manager Guardiola said: “They were better, they were quicker. They won the duels with the ball and had one more in the middle. We could not cope with that as they were fast.

“The best team won and we have one last chance at home against Brugge. Hopefully we can qualify.

“The game was never like we wanted but I give full credit to PSG as they are a fantastic and extraordinary team. We could have been better with the ball but we could not do it.”

City overcame a slow start to take control of the game with goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland early in the second half.

Yet from a position of strength they suddenly imploded as PSG, roared on by a vociferous home crowd, hit back in stunning fashion.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola levelled the contest before Joao Neves headed the hosts in front. Goncalo Ramos put the seal on a rampant display in stoppage time.

“We didn’t deserve it,” said Guardiola, who added that defender Ruben Dias had asked to be substituted at half-time because he “didn’t feel good”.

“To defend the result you have to take the ball and we didn’t have it.”

On the prospect of an early exit, Guardiola said: “It could happen.

“If we don’t win we won’t deserve it. We haven’t got enough points and we’ll have to accept it.

“Now we have to recover and prepare for Chelsea.”

PSG had gone into the game with their hopes also in the balance but their stunning display lifted them above City and on course for the play-offs.

Coach Luis Enrique said: “This team has a lot of things going for it. They won’t ever give up, even when they’re two goals down.

“We scored four goals, hit the woodwork twice and had one chalked off – all against such a good side.

“We now need to win one more match against Stuttgart to qualify.”