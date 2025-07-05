The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is PSG vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-finals
Two of the Club World Cup favourites will lock horns in the quarter-finals as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich look to go one step closer to history.
European champions PSG come into the game off the back of dismantling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0, giving their former player a harsh reality check on the different beast the Parisians have morphed into since his departure.
Bayern Munich, meanwhile, breezed past Brazilian dark horses Flamengo, who had already proved they were capable of toppling Europe’s biggest hitters when they beat Chelsea in the group stages.
The eventual winner of the tournament could well come out of this game, with a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is PSG vs Bayern Munich?
Bayern Munich will face PSG at 5pm BST on Saturday 5 July at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)
Match 60: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Fluminense vs. Chelsea (East Rutherford)
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments