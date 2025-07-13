Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool face Preston North End in a preseason friendly today in the first match since the shocking death of Diogo Jota.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on 3 July, just 11 days after the Liverpool forward had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. The siblings were travelling to Santander to catch a ferry after Jota was advised not to fly.

Several Liverpool players and staff members attended the funeral in Gondomar on 5 July, with players reporting back to training earlier this week. The club later retired Jota’s number 20 shirt on Friday, 11 July.

And Liverpool confirmed that today’s game will feature several tributes to Jota ahead of kick-off at Deepdale, with both sets of players wearing black armbands alongside a minute’s silence and a rendition of the Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Preston vs Liverpool?

The match will take place on Sunday, 13 July at Deepdale. Kick-off is set for 3pm BST, with tributes planned from around 2.45pm BST.

How can I watch the match?

The friendly will be broadcast live on ITV 1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 2.40pm. Subscribers can also watch the match online via ITVX.

Liverpool’s own channels will also have coverage, with the club’s website stating that “All Red Full and All Red Video members will be able to watch live”. Their coverage starts at 2.15pm BST.

What tributes are planned ahead of Preston vs Liverpool?

Before kick-off, Preston will lay a wreath alongside the away supporters, while there will be a rendition of Liverpool’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

A minute’s silence will then be observed, with digital tributes displayed on the stadium big screen. Players from both sides will also wear black armbands during the match.

Team news

All of Liverpool’s summer signings could feature today, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Milos Kerkez all reporting to training earlier this week.

For Preston, Odel Offiah, Daniel Iversen, Thierry Small, Jordan Thompson and Pol Valentin could feature for the first time at Deepdale since arriving at the club.

Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures

For the Reds, a pre-season tour of Asia, encompassing fixtures in Hong Kong and Japan, is scheduled for later in July before a double-header against Athletic Bilbao on 4 August.

Their season starts in earnest with the Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley on 10 August.

The full list of fixtures is below:

All kick-off times BST

13 July: Preston - Deepdale Stadium, Preston, kick-off 3pm

26 July: AC Milan - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, kick-off 12.30pm

30 July: Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, kick-off 11.30am

4 August: Athletic Bilbao (two games) - Anfield, Liverpool, kick-off 5pm and 8pm