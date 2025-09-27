Tottenham rescued by Joao Palhinha’s stoppage-time equaliser against Wolves
Spurs would have gone second with all three points, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.
Joao Palhinha rescued a 1-1 draw for Tottenham with a stoppage-time leveller to deny Wolves a first Premier League victory of the season.
Wolves had lost their opening five league fixtures, but were set to turn the form tables on its head when Santiago Bueno put them ahead in the 54th minute after Vitor Pereira made a host of changes in an attempt to halt their winless run.
Spurs would have gone second with a victory and yet struggled to create chances against bottom-of-the-table Wolves, especially in the second half until Palhinha curled home in the fourth-minute of stoppage time.
Palhinha’s third goal since he joined on loan from Bayern Munich ensured new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank avoided a second home loss of the campaign, but it still represented a big missed opportunity after defeats for Liverpool and Chelsea earlier in the day.