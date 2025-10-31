Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition as festive fixture schedule released
The expanded Champions League and exclusive weekends for the FA Cup has led to the Premier League scrapping its traditional feast of Boxing Day football
The Premier League has announced its fixture schedule for the festive period, with just one game scheduled for the traditional Boxing Day slot due to complications with a congested calendar.
Manchester United will host Newcastle United at 8pm on Friday 26 December, with a further nine fixtures to be played across Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December. However, this includes five matches scheduled at 3pm on Saturday 27 December, which will not be televised in the UK due to the 3pm TV blackout.
There were eight Premier League games played on Boxing Day last season, with a full round of 10 top-flight fixtures played on Boxing Day the last time it fell on a Friday in 2014. The Premier League has assured fans that there will be more fixtures on Boxing Day next year, as it falls on a Saturday in 2026.
There will then be six matches on Tuesday 30 December, and a further four on Thursday 1 January - all to be shown on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports - with no Premier League matches scheduled on New Year’s Eve.
The Premier League must fulfil 33 weekends of fixtures as part of its arrangements with broadcasting partners and following an agreement with the FA over the exclusivity of certain FA Cup weekends.
The Premier League scheduled this season’s midweek rounds for the start of December, January and March, another in mid-February and the fifth from Tuesday December 30.
With FA Cup replays scrapped, the FA Cup has been granted exclusive weekends for the fourth, fifth and quarter-finals rounds, while the expanded Champions League league phase now concludes across two midweeks in late January.
A statement from the Premier League said: “The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season – impacting an important tradition in English football.
“There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup. This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.
“With fewer weekends to work with, the league is bound by how the calendar falls. The league can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday.”
There will be a full programme of EFL and non-league fixtures on Boxing Day, however, with a further round of games in the lower divisions expected on Monday 29 December.
The Premier League added: “As with previous years, and in keeping with our commitment to clubs, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the festive period. This will allow greater time for players to recover with the rest periods between rounds 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match.”
Premier League festive schedule
Friday 26 December
Manchester United v Newcastle United - 8pm
Saturday 27 December
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - 12:30pm
Arsenal v Brighton - 3pm
Brentford v Bournemouth - 3pm
Burnley v Everton - 3pm
Liverpool v Wolves - 3pm
West Ham v Fulham - 3pm
Chelsea v Aston Villa - 5:30pm
Sunday 28 December
Sunderland v Leeds - 2pm
Crystal Palace v Tottenham - 4:30pm
Tuesday 30 December
Burnley v Newcastle United - 7:30pm
Chelsea v Bournemouth - 7:30pm
Nottingham Forest v Everton - 7:30pm
West Ham v Brighton - 7:30pm
Arsenal v Aston Villa - 8:15pm
Manchester United v Wolves - 8:15pm
Thursday 1 January
Crystal Palace v Fulham - 5:30pm
Liverpool v Leeds - 5:30pm
Brentford v Tottenham - 8pm
Sunderland v Man City - 8pm
Saturday 3 January
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - 12:30pm
Brighton v Burnley - 3pm
Wolves v West Ham - 3pm
Bournemouth v Arsenal - 5:30pm
Sunday 4 January
Leeds v Manchester United - 12:30pm
Everton v Brentford - 3pm
Fulham v Liverpool - 3pm
Newcastle v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Tottenham v Sunderland - 3pm
Manchester City v Chelsea - 5:30pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments