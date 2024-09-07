Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Scotland face Portugal in Lisbon on Sunday in their second Nations League match of the autumn international break.

Steve Clarke’s side fought back from 2-0 down to level the score in their match against Poland last Thursday, only for a moment of madness to concede a last-minute penalty that gave Poland a 3-2 win.

And Scotland will face a Portugal side who beat Croatia 2-1 in their opening match of the new Nations League campaign, with Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in a jubilant mood as the former Manchester United man scored the 900th goal of his career.

Scotland now sit in third place in Nations League group A1, and are looking to avoid the worst possible start to their campaign with two losses in two matches as they travel to the Portuguese capital.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Portugal v Scotland?

Portugal v Scotland kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Sunday, 8 September at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV 4, with coverage starting at 7.30pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch via ITV X online and on the app.

Team News

Roberto Martinez has no fresh injury concerns after his side’s 2-1 home win over Croatia.

Pedro Neto and Rafa Leao came off at half-time in that match, but it understood that neither of those changes were made due to injury.

Martinez could call on Diogo Jota and Pedro Gonçalves to start in place of that duo on each wing, while he may move Bernardo Silva into a more attacking role while calling upon Bayern Munich’s Joao Palinha.

Ronaldo will likely keep his place in the starting line-up after his record-breaking goal last time out, with Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot and Nuno Mendes also likely to keep their starting berths.

Steve Clarke has no new injury worries either, so he will likely go with a similar starting line-up. McGinn, McTominy and Gilmour are almost certain to keep their places alongside Lyndon Dykes upfront, though Ben Doak could come in for Ryan Christie on the wing. McGinn could also drop back into midfield.

Predicted lineups

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes, Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Hanley, McKenna; Robertson, Gilmour, McGinn; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Dykes.

Odds

Portugal 1/4

Draw 19/5

Scotland 8/1

Prediction

Getting a result will be difficult against a side of Portugal’s quality at the best of times, but with Scotland yet to recover from a bruising Euro 2024 campaign – and a last-kick defeat against Poland on Thursday night – it is even more difficult to see them taking any sort of points from the Selecao. Portugal 3-0 Scotland.

