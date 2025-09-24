Is Port Vale vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup
Fresh from a dramatic draw against Manchester City, Arsenal embark on their Carabao Cup campaign with a trip to Port Vale.
Mikel Arteta’s side snatched a potentially crucial point late on thanks to substitute Gabriel Martinelli, though ceded more early ground to Liverpool in the title race.
A midweek outing in English football’s secondary cup competition should give Arteta opportunity to rotate and some of those on the fringes a chance to push for places in the first team.
Vale upset Birmingham in the second round and have won their last two games in League One as manager Darren Moore looks to instigate an upturn in fortunes following a tricky start to the season.
When is Port Vale vs Arsenal?
Port Vale vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm BST at Vale Park on Wednesday 24 September.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Team news
Mo Faal and Ronan Curtis could be promoted into the Port Vale starting side having impressed as half-time introductions off the bench in the 2-1 win over Mansfield.
Noni Madueke has joined Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz on the sidelines for Arsenal, who were also without Piero Hincapie against Manchester City. Kepa Arrizabalaga could make his debut in goal if David Raya is rested; young Max Dowman may get a chance to impress.
Predicted line-ups
Port Vale XI: : Gauci; Debrah, Humpreys, Hall; Gabriel, Croasdale, Byers, Garrity, Gordon; Faal, Curtis.
Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Norgaard, Merino; Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli.
