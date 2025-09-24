Port Vale vs Arsenal live: Bukayo Saka starts as injury-hit giants bid to avoid Carabao Cup upset
After a dramatic draw against Manchester City, Arsenal start their cup campaign at the home of the League One side
An injury-hit Arsenal will be hoping to avoid a Carabao Cup shock as Mikel Arteta’s side begin their campaign with a trip to Port Vale.
A dramatic draw against Manchester City came at a cost for the Premier League title hopefuls, with Noni Madueke suffering a knee injury to add to Arteta’s concerns. A forward line that looked deep at the start of the season has been hit significantly, though this game may provide opportunities for youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, among others, to impress.
Looking to cause an upset are Port Vale, who reached this round by beating ambitious Birmingham. A poor start to the League One season has given way to an encouraging period for manager Darren Moore, with two wins in their last two games giving the Staffordshire club a degree of momentum. Even with Arsenal rotating, this will be a stern test - but Vale might just catch their visitors napping...
Follow all of the latest from the third-round tie with our live blog below:
Pre-match thoughts from Darren Moore
The Port Vale manager says tonight’s match will be a ‘wonderful game’ for the football club and that he is looking forward to facing Arsenal.
Moore said: “Now we’ve approached the game, it’s a wonderful game for us all connected at the football club.
“For us to be going into a cup tie against one of the renowned names in the football world is a wonderful occasion.
“You’re playing a team that’s looking to be one of the front runners to win the Premier League. It’s a cup match, a one-off game, and the players get to pit their wits against the very elite.”
Former Arsenal striker Billy Vigar in induced coma after colliding with concrete wall
Former Arsenal starlet Billy Vigar has been placed in an induced coma after reportedly colliding with a concrete wall during a match. The incident is said to have left him with a “significant brain injury”.
The striker, who now plays for Chichester City in the Isthmian League Premier Division, endured the sickening collision in Saturday’s game against Wingate and Finchley while attempting to prevent the ball from crossing the touchline.
Former Arsenal striker in induced coma after colliding with concrete wall
Port Vale side to face Arsenal
Port Vale XI: Gauci; Debrah, Humphreys, C. Hall; Gabriel, Croasdale, G. Hall, Walters, Headley; Curtis, Paton
Arsenal team changes
Mikel Arteta has made a bunch of changes to the Arsenal team that faced Man City last weekend.
Mikel Merino and William Saliba are the only ones to keep their places.
Instead their are starts for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Christian Norgaard while Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly return to the back line.
It’s a strong line up and Arteta will be hopeful his team can take the advantage early on.
Arsenal team to take on Port Vale
Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Merino; Saka, Eze, Nwaneri; Martinelli
'It's an honour' says Garrity
Port Vale captain Ben Garrity says it is ‘an honour’ to lead the team for their Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal tonight.
Speaking ahead of kick off he said: “It's an honour really [to captain the side]. We get the chance to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in Europe, so it’ll be interesting and we’re not there to make up the numbers.
“It’s 11 players against another 11 players - regardless of them being top players, we’re good players as well.
“You’ve seen Grimsby, they beat [Manchester] United, and I don’t see why we can’t go and the do the same thing they did”.
Port Vale vs Arsenal match officials
Andrew Kitchen will take charge of this third round Carabao Cup clash in what will be his first time refereeing a match featuring Arsenal.
The match officials are as follows:
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
Assistants: Shaun Hudson, Sam Lewis
Fourth official: Andrew Humphries.
There will be no VAR in use for this fixture.
Arsenal injuries piling up
Noni Madueke becomes the latest Arsenal player to suffer an injury at the start of this season.
Mikel Arteta was asked for thoughts on why Arsenal’s players are getting injured a lot.
“We've looked at everything,” Arteta said, “The one with Noni (Madueke) is bad luck, an unfortunate incident.
“The one with Kai (Havertz) is similar. Ben White was similar. Martin (Odegaard) was similar, he injured his shooulder twice with the same action on the floor.
"With Bukayo (Saka), it's more of a muscular injury so maybe that's one to look at more in-depth. We try to keep injuries as low as possible."
Noni Madueke’s absence is Arsenal’s latest injury blow (Getty)
Arteta in Madueke's injury
Noni Madueke has gone down with a knee injury and looks to be out of action for a while.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that the injury would sideline the winger after his strong start to the season.
"It looks like he will be out for a few weeks,” Arteta said. “It looks like we will have to scan him again next week. He felt something in the beginning of the match, at half-time it was too sore.
"He was gutted, disappointed because he was in such a good state. He was getting consistency and flow and was looking like a big threat."
Mikel Arteta confirms Noni Madueke injury severity in latest Arsenal blow
Arsenal will be without winger Noni Madueke “for a few weeks” after suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.
Madueke, who has made a bright start to his Arsenal career since arriving from Chelsea, was replaced by Bukayo Saka at half time and underwent scans on Monday.
