An injury-hit Arsenal will be hoping to avoid a Carabao Cup shock as Mikel Arteta’s side begin their campaign with a trip to Port Vale.

A dramatic draw against Manchester City came at a cost for the Premier League title hopefuls, with Noni Madueke suffering a knee injury to add to Arteta’s concerns. A forward line that looked deep at the start of the season has been hit significantly, though this game may provide opportunities for youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, among others, to impress.

Looking to cause an upset are Port Vale, who reached this round by beating ambitious Birmingham. A poor start to the League One season has given way to an encouraging period for manager Darren Moore, with two wins in their last two games giving the Staffordshire club a degree of momentum. Even with Arsenal rotating, this will be a stern test - but Vale might just catch their visitors napping...

