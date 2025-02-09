Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel down south to face Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup today.

Arne Slot’s side have just booked their place in the first cup final of the season after beating Spurs 4-1 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, and the hunt for a potential quadruple continues immediately as they look to earn a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And they face a Plymouth side who are languishing at the bottom of the Championship, with the Pilgrims five points off safety with two losses, two draws and one win from their last five league games.

While Miron Muslic’s side fought off Brentford in the third round to earn their tie against the Reds, it’ll be a decidedly different test to keep the Premier League leaders from making the next round.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Plymouth vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 9 February at Home Park in Plymouth.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 2.15pm.

What is the team news?

For Plymouth, Brendan Galloway has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hip injury, while Kornel Szucs and Joe Edwards will also miss this match.

In his pre-match conference, Arne Slot ruled out a return for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton, with the former also a doubt for the midweek match against Everton.

Slot will likely make several changes to the side that beat Spurs in midweek, with Jarell Quansah potentially coming into the defence alongside Wataru Endo, as was the case against Accrington Stanley.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will likely be rested, with Curtis Jones or James McConnell potentially coming in.

Up front, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott should get a chance in the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Plymouth XI: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Palsson, Galloway; Sorinola, Randell, Roberts, Mumba; Whittaker, Baidoo, Wright.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Jones, McConnell, Chiesa, Nunez, Elliott.

Odds

Plymouth win - 18/1

Draw - 13/2

Liverpool win - 1/7

Prediction

Even a much-changed Liverpool side should be able to ease past Plymouth for a straightforward win.

Plymouth 0-4 Liverpool.