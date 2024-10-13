Pep Guardiola says ‘anything can happen’ amid England links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Pep Guardiola has suggested “anything can happen” with his future as Roy Keane urged the Football Association to pursue the Manchester City manager.

Guardiola, who has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League since taking over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The 53-year-old recently stressed his love for the club is “deep” and has not ruled out signing an extension, but has yet to make any definitive decisions amid links to succeeding Gareth Southgate as permanent England manager.

“Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet,” Guardiola said when asked about his future on Italian TV show Che tempo Che Fa, as reported by Sky Italia.

“And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

ITV pundit Keane believes England should bide their time to see whether Guardiola is a viable option.

Speaking after interim manager Lee Carsley oversaw a 3-1 Nations League win over Finland in Helsinki, former Manchester United captain Keane said: “The FA have to go for the best guy, whatever.

“Go for the best. Pep’s contract is up in the summer.”