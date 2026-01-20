Pep Guardiola says something needs to change at Man City after Bodo/Glimt shock

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City need to “change the dynamic quick” after they crashed to a shock 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle.

City, missing a host of players, had Rodri sent off as they were stunned by the Norwegians in the Champions League on Tuesday – a result that compounded recent woes after a downturn in domestic results.

City’s Premier League title hopes have taken a hit after a run of four games without a win, a sequence that includes Saturday’s demoralising derby loss at Manchester United.

Now their prospects of securing an automatic place in the last 16 in the European competition hinge on a crunch final league phase game against Galatasaray next week.

Guardiola told reporters at a press conference: “Everything has started to be, since the new year, against (us) in many, many things.

“I know how good a team Bodo are. I didn’t underestimate them. There is not much I know but they (reached the) semi-final last season of the Europa League and they were fresh in mind.

“We arrived in some departments without important players who give consistency to the team. They are a little bit fragile, (as) they were last season in a certain period.

“How they fought 10 against 11, a lot of players made a step up, but we have to change the dynamic quick for the next game against Wolves and after that the last game against Galatasaray.”

City’s only victories in 2026 have come in domestic cup ties against Exeter, of League One, and Newcastle.

Yet they were without 11 senior players in Norway through either injury, illness, suspension or ineligibility.

Guardiola said: “It was an incredible opportunity for us and the feeling is that everything (that can be) going wrong, is going (wrong) in many, many details. That is a fact and you have to try to change it.”

Guardiola scoffed at a suggestion his team was flat.

“I do not agree,” he said. “Bodo were really good and we congratulate them. We cannot say anything else.”

The scoreline actually flattered City, who were rocked by two quickfire first-half goals from Kasper Hogh and a stunning strike after the break by Jens Petter Hauge.

Rayan Cherki pulled one back but Rodri’s dismissal for two bookings in quick succession just after the hour ended hopes of a fightback. City were fortunate not to concede again as Hogh had an effort disallowed and Hauge hit the woodwork.

Guardiola refused to criticise Rodri as he continued to struggle in what has been a difficult comeback season to date after suffering a serious knee injury last term.

He said: “It was a difficult situation. We lost the ball. We made a transition but they are fast and sometimes you react.

“It’s little bit soft, the second one, but it is what it is.”