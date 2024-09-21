Pep Guardiola: People want to see Man City wiped from face of the Earth

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Pep Guardiola feels some of Manchester City’s detractors want to see the club wiped “from the face of the Earth”.

City are facing the threat of a points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League after being charged with 115 breaches of the competition’s regulations following an investigation into their financial affairs.

A long-awaited hearing into the matter began earlier this week and a verdict is expected to be delivered next year.

City manager Guardiola has claimed previously that some of the club’s rivals want to see them found guilty and he appears in no doubt they would expect punishment to be severe.

Guardiola brought up the matter unprompted at a press conference to preview Sunday’s clash with Arsenal while ostensibly delivering an answer about the tendency of people to overly criticise isolated bad performances.

He said: “During a season, you can say, ‘Oh, it was a bad season’.

“But for performances some people say, ‘Oh, it’s a disgrace, it is a disaster, it’s unacceptable’. No, during 90 minutes it’s one bad afternoon when they were better.

“But I would say – I’m sorry, I want to defend my club, especially in these modern days when everyone is expecting us not to be relegated, to be disappeared off the face of the Earth, the world – that we have better afternoons than the opponents. That’s why we win a lot.”

Guardiola had moved onto that subject after highlighting the importance of playing a pragmatic game.

City under Guardiola are renowned for their control of possession and fluid style, based on playing out from the back.

Pragmatism is not something they are usually associated with but Guardiola feels people should not overlook another aspect of play they are not only good at, but the best.

He said: “We are so pragmatic as a team – look at the results.

“People think if you have a build-up, a lot of passes and maybe no long balls or transition that we are not pragmatic.

“(People believe) being pragmatic is only related to results and not in beautiful football. I don’t believe in that.

“Pragmatic? We are the best team in the world at being pragmatic. Look the numbers. We won a lot.

“I believe in being pragmatic and we believe in the way we play. We are unbelievably pragmatic, the best I would say. I’m sorry, that is the truth.”