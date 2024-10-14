Pep Guardiola reportedly approached by the FA about the vacant England job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Football Association has reportedly approached Pep Guardiola over the prospect of him becoming the next England manager.

Guardiola’s contract with Manchester City expires next summer and The Times claims the FA made informal contact with him at the start of the season – although it has yet to receive a response.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane urged the FA to go for the City boss, saying in his role as a pundit for ITV after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Finland: “Go for the best. Pep’s contract is up in the summer.”

Guardiola himself has said “anything can happen” with his future.

“Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet,” he told Italian TV show Che tempo Che Fa, as reported by Sky Italia.

“And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles – including the last four in succession – and the Champions League since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

He is by far the standout candidate, should he become available, but former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel remains the bookmakers’ favourite.

England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley remains in interim charge for the final round of Nations League group matches next month, having overseen three wins and a defeat so far after stepping into the role following Gareth Southgate’s resignation after Euro 2024.

The Football Association has consistently refused to discuss the managerial recruitment policy, while Manchester City do not comment on speculation.