Pep Guardiola celebrates Man City milestone with much-needed win at Leicester

Manchester City ended their five-game winless run as Pep Guardiola celebrated victory in his 500th game in charge with a 2-0 success at Leicester.

Savinho’s first-half goal and an Erling Haaland header after the break earned a much-needed three points for the faltering champions at the King Power Stadium.

It was just their second Premier League victory since the end of October, but the frailties of the last two months – where they lost nine of their previous 13 matches – were still on show.

Leicester provided a stern test and might feel they could have got something out of the match as Facundo Buonanotte hit the post and Jamie Vardy missed a key chance at 1-0 down.

While their title challenge is probably over, sitting 11 points behind leaders Liverpool who play later on Sunday, City moved back in touch with the top four and will hope this can be a stepping stone to a full revival.

The Foxes have now lost four in a row and their bounce under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was restricted to two games as they remain in the relegation zone.

Both sides had chances in the opening 20 minutes as City looked to dominate and Leicester found some joy on the counter attack.

Haaland tested Jakub Stolarczyk with a low shot from Kevin De Bruyne’s cut back, but the Polish goalkeeper got down well to save with his feet.

And Stefan Ortega was forced into a big save at the other end when Vardy raced onto Josko Gvardiol’s short headed back pass but was denied by Ortega’s body.

That proved important as two minutes later City went in front.

Phil Foden’s shot, which looked to be going wide, was palmed out by Stolarczyk into the path of Savinho, who finally opened his City account by smashing home the rebound.

Haaland’s relative woes in front of goal continued as he dragged wide from a good position after wriggling past four tackles to get inside the area.

Leicester realised that City’s creaking defence was there to be got at and came within inches of equalising in the 38th minute.

A loose ball from Bilal El Khannous’ cross fell to Buonanotte, but the Brighton loanee’s header struck the post with Ortega beaten.

After the break, Leicester camped in their visitors’ half in search of an equaliser.

El Khannous fired over from the edge of the area while Manuel Akanji had to clear off the line as James Justin flicked towards goal.

The big chance came in the 68th minute when Stephy Mavididi’s cross was missed by Ortega, leaving Vardy with an empty net, but somehow the former England international poked over.

And it was game over six minutes later as Haaland got on the scoresheet for the first time in five games when he headed home Savinho’s cross.

Vardy hit the crossbar with a looping header near the end but City had done enough to ensure Guardiola had reason to celebrate his impressive milestone.