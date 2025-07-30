Striker Benjamin Sesko could be the next arrival at Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are pursuing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, the PA news agency understands.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils are in the midst of a rebuild having stumbled home 15th in the Premier League and lost May’s all-or-nothing Europa League final to Tottenham.

United’s misfiring frontline was a major issue last term and the club are looking to sign a striker this summer, with Sesko in their sights ahead of the new season.

The Slovenia international, 22, has long been on the club’s radar and is also a target of Newcastle, who missed out on Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool and have an unsettled star in Alexander Isak.

United also like Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but Sesko – who could reportedly be available for in the region of £70million – is understood to be their current priority.

Amorim’s side had looked at Liam Delap earlier in the summer, only for the Ipswich striker to favour a move to Chelsea.

The Red Devils are currently in the United States taking part in the Premier League Summer Series having so far made two key summer acquisitions.

Matheus Cunha joined from Wolves in a £62.5million deal last month, with Bryan Mbeumo last week following in a move that could cost up to £71million after protracted negotiations with Brentford.

Teenage wing-back Diego Leon has also linked up with United after a deal was struck with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno in January.

In terms of exits, Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent switch.

United are still trying to shift Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, while Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and now retired Jonny Evans left at the end of their contracts.