Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Nottingham Forest sack Nuno Espirito Santo after fallout with owner Evangelos Marinakis

The 51-year-old was only given a new contract in June after guiding Forest into the Europa League last season

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 08 September 2025 19:43 EDT
Nuno Espirito Santo defends Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis after on-pitch confrontation

Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a breakdown in his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The 51-year-old was only given a new contract in June after guiding Forest into the Europa League last term, their first European qualification since 1995.

Nuno questioned the club’s business in the summer transfer window and cast doubt over his long-term future at the City Ground last month.

Forest said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in