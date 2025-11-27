Sean Dyche praises Nottingham Forest remembering 2979 heroes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Dyche paid tribute to Nottingham Forest for how they remembered their 1979 European Cup winning heroes before their Europa League fixture with Malmo.

Brian Clough’s Forest conquered Europe 46 years ago when Trevor Francis’ goal against the Swedish side gave them a 1-0 success in Munich.

Nostalgia was in full supply ahead of kick-off, with most of the living players of both teams from that famous night paraded on the City Ground pitch as well as a two-minute film projected onto the Brian Clough Stand.

And although the stakes were much lower this time in a league phase match, Forest were again victorious thanks to goals from Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Nikola Milenkovic.

“I think tonight, I knew some of it, I didn’t see it all, but the way the club went about it, to get both teams together, the players, it’s a tremendous effort that is from all concerned at the club,” Dyche said.

“And from the owner (Evangelos Marinakis), of course, because I believe he was a big part of pushing that idea for this game.

“So, a lot of respect goes out to him as well, and everyone involved in making sure it could happen.

“This club I don’t think have lost sight of the people who have done well for it and continue to do so and they look after their ex-players.”

On such a special night for the club, it was perhaps fitting that homegrown midfielder Yates opened the scoring as a player who has come through the ranks.

“I’ve been very fortunate to get to know those legends over the last few years,” he added. “They’re great people, as well as players, all the things they’ve done for the club, and they’ll know what Yatesy is about.

“He’s a proper professional, and he deserves a lot of credit since I’ve been here.

“I know many managers before have spoken about him. It was a very, very good performance from him tonight.”

Interim Malmo boss Anes Mravac revealed he will be in charge for the next match against Porto before leaving the club ahead of an expected move to Middlesbrough, where he is reported to be joining new boss Kim Hellberg’s coaching staff at the Riverside Stadium.

He said: “I had this talk with sporting director and I will lead the team against Porto also.

“And then the new coach will take charge after after that.

“I will prepare the team in the best possible way to create a good performance and result.”