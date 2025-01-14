Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest could close the gap to the league leaders to just three points as they welcome Liverpool to the City Ground.

Victory over Arne Slot’s title favourites would further prove the hosts’ candidacy for a European place (or perhaps more) after an outstanding first half of the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

While they do still have a game in hand in the Premier League, Slot’s side have shown vulnerability in the last 10 days with a draw against Manchester United followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham.

Forest, by contrast, have been in excellent recent form with their top four charge showing few signs of slowing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 January at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

Danilo returned from injury off the bench against Luton in the FA Cup in a rotated Nottingham Forest side, leaving only Ibrahim Sangare currently sidelined.

Darwin Nunez is suspended for Liverpool. Arne Slot remains without Joe Gomez but has no fresh injury concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Odds

Nottingham Forest win 9/2

Draw 13/4

Liverpool win 4/6

