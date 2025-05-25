Is Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea meet in a decisive fixture as they vie for Champions League places on the final day of the season.

The pair are seventh and fifth respectively in the Premier League with a five-way shootout for the final three places in the top tier of European competition.

For the visitors, the equation is simple: win and in, with three points keeping Enzo Maresca’s side clear of Aston Villa below them on account of their vastly superior goal difference.

Yet they will face a hostile atmosphere as the hosts look to cap a fine campaign by returning to a competition they won twice under Brian Clough.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea?

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 25 May at the City Ground in Nottingham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 4pm BST. Subscribers can live stream via Sky Go.

Team news

Taiwo Awoniyi remains sidelined for Nottingham Forest as he works his way back from the worrying incident that saw him require abdominal surgery earlier this month. Murillo should be fit to feature.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that both Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are available again after injury, bolstering his forward options with Nicolas Jackson suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Nkunku.

Odds

Nottingham Forest win 15/8

Draw 11/10

Chelsea win 15/8

