Is Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of a crucial Premier League fixture
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea meet in a decisive fixture as they vie for Champions League places on the final day of the season.
The pair are seventh and fifth respectively in the Premier League with a five-way shootout for the final three places in the top tier of European competition.
For the visitors, the equation is simple: win and in, with three points keeping Enzo Maresca’s side clear of Aston Villa below them on account of their vastly superior goal difference.
Yet they will face a hostile atmosphere as the hosts look to cap a fine campaign by returning to a competition they won twice under Brian Clough.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea?
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 25 May at the City Ground in Nottingham.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 4pm BST. Subscribers can live stream via Sky Go.
Team news
Taiwo Awoniyi remains sidelined for Nottingham Forest as he works his way back from the worrying incident that saw him require abdominal surgery earlier this month. Murillo should be fit to feature.
Enzo Maresca has confirmed that both Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are available again after injury, bolstering his forward options with Nicolas Jackson suspended.
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Nkunku.
