Nottingham Forest v Chelsea live: Ange Postecoglou under pressure after talks as Premier League returns
Postecoglou is yet to win after seven games in charge and the arrival of Chelsea could be crucial in deciding his future
Nottingham Forest host Chelsea as the Premier League returns following the international break but Ange Postecoglou appears to be running out of time to save his job at the City Ground.
Postecoglou is winless in his first seven games since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo last month, and faced calls to be sacked from his own supporters during Forest’s last home game - a 3-2 defeat to FC Midtjylland.
Postecoglou said following the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle before the international break that he “expected” to have talks with club owner Evangelos Marinakis - with former Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche linked with his position.
Chelsea, meanwhile, will still be buzzing from their last-minute win over champions Liverpool two weeks ago, with Enzo Maresca serving a one-match ban after being sent off for his celebrations at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues now have the chance to kick on after ending a three-game winless run. Follow live build-up, team news and latest updates from Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, below:
Estevao Willian ‘couldn’t be happier’ after first Chelsea goal topples Liverpool
Chelsea match-winner against Liverpool Estevao Willian said he “couldn’t be happier” after scoring his first Premier League goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
The 18-year-old has been used sparingly by head coach Enzo Maresca since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer while he acclimatises to English football, but he was sent on in the second half to devastating effect as the champions were condemned to a third straight loss in all competitions.
It brought a dramatic finale to what had been a fascinating match, Estevao beating Liverpool’s Andy Robertson to the ball at the far post to squeeze Marc Cucurella’s cross over the line with only seconds to play.
“I’m just so, so happy,” he told Chelsea’s website. “It’s an amazing feeling to score my first Premier League goal and in such a big game, I’m just so happy.”
Estevao Willian ‘couldn’t be happier’ after first Chelsea goal topples Liverpool
Enzo Maresca handed ban and fine after Chelsea celebration against Liverpool
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will serve a one-match touchline ban after his sending-off against Liverpool.
The Football Association said Maresca had admitted a misconduct charge, having been dismissed in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the match after wildly celebrating his side's winner.
He has also been fined £8,000.
Enzo Maresca handed ban and fine after Chelsea celebration against Liverpool
Ange Postecoglou's defiant response to seven-game winless run
Ange Postecoglou came out fighting as speculation over his future at Nottingham Forest intensified after a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle.
Asked if his self-belief had been dented by a difficult start at Forest, he said: “I started in Australia when I was 32 years old in semi-professional football and I’m here in the Premier League at the age of 60. Do you reckon I lack self-belief or don’t like a fight?
“I didn’t get here because of my connections. In fact, I’ve picked fights. I have, even in the schoolyard. I’ve picked fights with people who I knew would beat me up. That’s the kind of person I am, so that’s fine.”
Ange Postecoglou says he loves a fight as pressure builds at Nottingham Forest
Ange Postecoglou remains confident he can deliver trophies at Nottingham Forest
Ange Postecoglou insists if he is given time at a club it always “ends the same – with me and a trophy” following a tough start to life at Nottingham Forest.
Postecoglou has failed to win any of his first seven games since taking charge at the club on September 9 and will hope to get over the line against Chelsea at the eighth time of asking.
The Australian has already faced criticism from fans but retained the support of Forest’s hierarchy before they suffered a third successive defeat against Newcastle ahead of the international break.
Cole Palmer to miss six more weeks of Chelsea action with injury
Cole Palmer is set to miss the next six weeks for Chelsea with head coach Enzo Maresca warning that the club’s medical staff are “not magicians”.
The 23-year-old has been struggling with a groin injury for much of the season and has not played since being taken off 20 minutes into the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on September 20.
Prior to the international break Maresca said he had hoped to have Palmer back for Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest but, when asked about the progress of the injury, he admitted: “I was wrong. Unfortunately he needs to be out probably six more weeks.
“We try just to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is that when he comes back he’s fully fit.”
What is the Chelsea team news?
On top of Maresca’s absence, Chelsea will be without Cole Palmer for another six weeks as his groin issue prolongs. Reece James has been passed fit to feature, though, while Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are back in contention. Benoit Badiashile is out until December with a muscle problem, while Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto are doubts.
Predicted line-up
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Pedro.
What is the Nottingham Forest team news?
Forest don’t have many injury concerns, with their only major blow being that of Ola Aina who has been out for a while with a hamstring problem. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Douglas Luiz are in a race against time to make 100 percent fitness, though.
Predicted line-up
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea?
Nottingham Forest’s clash with Chelsea in the Premier League kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 18 October at the City Ground in Nottingham.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11am BST. Subscribers can also watch the match on discovery+.
Good morning
Chelsea make the trip to Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Nottingham Forest as the Premier League returns from the October international break.
The Blues prolonged Liverpool’s slip last time out, with Estevao’s stoppage-time winner sending Stamford Bridge into euphoria and stripping the defending champions of top position.
Enzo Maresca sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players but won’t have the chance to do the same at the City Ground - he’ll be absent from the Chelsea bench as he serves a one-match ban for his antics.
Postecoglou, meanwhile, may not have much time left in his own dugout after a disastrous start to life at Forest, having failed to register a win in his first seven games since being appointed in September.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments