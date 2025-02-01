Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SUBS: Carlos Miguel, Alex Moreno, Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare, Nicolas Dominguez, Ryan Yates, Jota Silva, Ramon Sosa, Taiwo Awoniyi.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-1-2): Matz Sels; Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato; Ola Aina, Elliot Anderson, Danilo, Neco Williams; Morgan Gibbs-White; Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood.
Following a brutal defeat away at Bournemouth, a humbled Nottingham Forest look to return to form against Brighton today. Nuno Espirito Santo's men were swept aside 5-0 by a brilliant Cherries side in gameweek 23, while their visitors also came out on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline at home to David Moyes's Everton. Bringing Champions League football to the City Ground would be a magical feat for the Tricky Trees, whose thrashing in gameweek 23 ended their nine-match unbeaten run across all competitions. Also reeling from having a lengthy unbeaten run of their own ended, the Seagulls set out to make it eight games in all competitions without defeat when Everton arrived at the Amex, but the contest ended in frustration and flared tempers for Fabian Hurzeler's men. Today’s venue was the location of an engrossing 3-2 win for Brighton last term, although Forest managed to travel home from the South Coast with a point from September's fiery 2-2 draw.
Hello everyone, and welcome to live text coverage of the early kick-off in the Premier League's 24th matchday. Nottingham Forest welcome Brighton to the City Ground.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
