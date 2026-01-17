Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will look to solidify top spot in the Premier League as they visit Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta’s side were held by Liverpool in their last league outing but have since achieved two cup wins as they continue to pursue trophies on several fronts.

The hosts secured a vital win at survival rivals West Ham before exiting the FA Cup to Wrexham, and will hope to build momentum over the next few weeks to cement their Premier League place next season.

Sean Dyche is short of forward options but will look, at the very least, to frustrate Arsenal as they seek more points.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 17 January at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 4.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Chris Wood’s ongoing absence through injury and the departure of Arnaud Kalimuendo on loan has left only Igor Jesus available to Sean Dyche up front, with the Nottingham Forest manager confirming on Friday that the club were looking to recruit forward options.

Mikel Arteta played coy on match eve over the fitness of injured quartet Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Yerson Mosquera and Max Dowman, although his side is likely to have a familiar look regardless.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.