Is Norway vs Italy on TV? How to watch Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final
Italy will bid to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the first women’s Euros in 1984
Norway take on Italy in the first quarter-final of Euro 2025 as the Italians look to reach their first semi-final since 1984.
Italy are through the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in 12 years after finishing runners-up to Spain in Group B.
Two-time champions Norway topped Group A with three wins out of three but were not always convincing as they progressed.
They have relied on moments of inspiration from stars like Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg but could Italy spring a surprise?
When is Norway v Italy?
The first Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm local time) in Geneva, Switzerland.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer will coverage kicking off from 7:30pm.
What is the team news?
Norway’s Signe Gaupset took her chance after starting against Iceland and came away with two goals and two assists in the 4-3 win but has she won a place in Gemma Grainger’s strongest side ahead of Guro Reiten? Marit Bratberg Lund is suspended.
Cristiana Girelli should return up front but otherwise Italy could name an unchanged team from the side that started against Spain.
Possible Norway XI: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Harviken, Mjelde, T. Hansen; Bøe Risa, Engen, Maanum; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Reiten
Possible Italy XI: Giuliani; Oliviero, Lenzini, Salvai, Linari, Boattin; Cantore, Giugliano, Caruso, Bonansea; Girelli
