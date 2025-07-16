Norway v Italy live: Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals begin as England learn potential opponent
Norway and Italy meet in the first quarter-final at Euro 2025 with England or Sweden up next in the semi-finals
Norway take on Italy in the first quarter-final of Euro 2025. Two-time champions Norway topped Group A with three wins out of three but were not always convincing as they progressed. Italy are through the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in 12 years after finishing runners-up to Spain in Group B.
While Norway have relied on moments of inspiration from stars like Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg, Italy were tipped as potential dark horses before the tournament and have a golden opportunity to spring a surprise and reach their first semi-final in 41 years.
The winner will play either England or Sweden in the first semi-final, with the Lionesses back in action tomorrow night. It’s a rematch of England’s Euro 2022 semi-final three years ago and the Lionesses are wary of facing an experienced side with revenge on their minds.
Women's Euro 2025 knockout schedule
Quarter-finals
Norway vs Italy – 16 July, Geneva
Sweden vs England – 17 July, Zurich
Spain vs Switzerland – 18 July, Bern
France vs Germany – 19 July, Basel
Semi-finals
Norway/Italy vs Sweden/England - 22 July, Geneva
Spain/Switzerland vs France/Germany - 23 July, Zurich
Final: Sunday, 27 July at 5pm BST - Basel
One prediction for each Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final
The Euro 2025 quarter-finals have quickly rolled around after eight teams progressed from the group stage to stand just three wins away from the title in Switzerland.
Holders England progressed as runners-up to France in Group D but responded well from their opening defeat to an impressive Les Bleues side to set up a Euros rematch with Sweden in the last-eight.
On the other side of the draw, world champions Spain have underlined their status as tournament favourites so far and will play Switzerland next. The winner will face either France or Germany, in another rematch from Euro 2022.
Hosts Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals for the first time, along with Italy. The Italians play Norway in their quarter-final with the winner facing either England or Sweden.
What is the team news?
Norway’s Signe Gaupset took her chance after starting against Iceland and came away with two goals and two assists in the 4-3 win but has she won a place in Gemma Grainger’s strongest side ahead of Guro Reiten? Marit Bratberg Lund is suspended.
Cristiana Girelli should return up front but otherwise Italy could name an unchanged team from the side that started against Spain.
Possible Norway XI: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Harviken, Mjelde, T. Hansen; Bøe Risa, Engen, Maanum; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Reiten
Possible Italy XI: Giuliani; Oliviero, Lenzini, Salvai, Linari, Boattin; Cantore, Giugliano, Caruso, Bonansea; Girelli
When is Norway v Italy?
The first Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm local time) in Geneva, Switzerland.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer will coverage kicking off from 7:30pm.
