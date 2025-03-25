Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales football will look to continue their unbeaten run under Craig Bellamy as they travel to Skopje for a meeting with North Macedonia.

The manager is yet to taste defeat since his appointment last July, though his side endured a nervy night against Kazakhstan as World Cup qualifying began.

An early Dan James goal looked to have set the hosts on course for victory in Cardiff before they were pegged back and, though Ben Davies put them back in front just after half time, it took until the 90th minute for Rabbi Matondo to make the points safe.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, opened with a solid win against Liechtenstein and top Group J, though presumed favourites Belgium are yet to play.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is North Macedonia vs Wales?

North Macedonia vs Wales is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 25 March at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Three and BBC One Wales, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Luka Stankovski was handed his first international call-up for North Macedonia ahead of these two qualifying fixtures, and will hope to press for a debut having been an unused substitute against Liechtenstein.

Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Ethan Ampadu were among the Welsh absentees from the squad named for this international period. Craig Bellamy is likely to stick with a relatively settled side.

Predicted line-ups

North Macedonia XI:Dimitrievski; Dimoski, Zajkov, Musliu, Alioski; Elmas, Bardhi, Alimi, Churlinov; Trajkovski, Miovski.

Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, Cullen; Thomas, Brooks, James; Johnson.

Odds

North Macedonia win 2/1

Draw 9/4

Wales win 11/8

