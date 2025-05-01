Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwich are looking for their fifth manager in five years after sacking Johannes Hoff Thorup after a disappointing season.

The former Nordsjaelland boss won just 14 of his 47 games in charge, leaving them 14th in the Championship table, 12 points off the top six.

He seemed surprised to learn after his sacking that the expectation was a top six finish, but six defeats from eight league matches was enough for the board to take action.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been placed in temporary charge until the end of the season and secured a goalless draw with play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough in his first game.

He will get a second chance to impress on Saturday with a home game against relegated Cardiff in the final game of the season, and another good result could see the odds on him getting the job cut further.

He is currently the favourite with the football betting sites at 1/4, and he has already admitted he feels ready to make the step up to become a head coach.

At just 33, he would be one of the youngest managers in the league, but he retired from professional football three years ago and was almost immediately named head coach of the Arsenal under-18 team, leading them to the final of the FA Youth Cup in his first season.

He joined Norwich in November as first-team coach under Thorup but now could be the next man to try to lead the Canaries back to the top-flight for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

O’Neil Linked with Carrow Road Return

It’s no surprise to see Gary O’Neil and Steve Cooper high in the next Norwich manager market as the pair continue to be linked with every available position in the Championship.

One or both of them are also among the favourites for the roles at West Brom, Cardiff, QPR, and Southampton, so maybe we can take them with a pinch of salt.

That’s not to say they wouldn’t do a good job, though, with 6/1 chance Cooper having the experience of taking a team up from the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

O’Neil is a best price of 3/1 on betting sites but has been shorter odds to go back to Carrow Road, where he spent two years, helping the Canaries win promotion in 2015. He’s been out of work since leaving Wolves in mid-December but is angling for a return to coaching.

Keep an Eye On Norwich Favourite Martin

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin also knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League having guided Southampton to the promised land and he’s well acquiatned with Norwich having made 309 appearances for the Norfolk outfit between 2009 and 2018.

Martin is a 6/1 chance on some betting apps and is the last contender at single figures. His candidacy makes a lot of sense given his connection to the club and he does have an excellent knowledge of the Championship, though, after two seasons at Swansea before taking over at St Mary’s and taking the Saints up via the play-offs.

The 39-year-old is on the radar of several other teams though, while his insistance on a certain style of play and all the trouble that brought for Southampton in the Premier League this season may put some at Norwich off.

Marti Cifuentes is another name to keep an eye on after he was placed on gardening leave by QPR for the final match of the season.

Cifuentes had been heavily linked with becoming the next West Brom manager as the Baggies seek a replacement for Tony Mowbray, but he is now believed to no longer be on their shortlist.

Surely his position at Loftus Road has become untenable, so he might be seeking an alternative move.

Other names to keep an eye on include Lens boss Will Still, whose name is also being linked with all of the jobs going. He’s a 25/1 chance, the same odds as former Swansea and Notts County boss Luke Williams former Rangers coach Steven Gerrard.

