Next Middlesbrough Odds & Betting: Gerrard Top Candidate For Riverside Job

Middlesbrough could be swapping one ex-England international for another in the dugout if the next Middlesbrough manager odds are anything to go with Steven Gerrard now the favourite to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick was sacked nearly five weeks after Boro finished 10th in the Championship, four points off the play-off positions, confirming the Teessiders to a ninth successive season in the second tier.

Carrick guided Boro to the play-offs in his first season but has missed out in the last two seasons and after finishing with fewer points than the previous campaign, coupled with having to watch their local rivals, Sunderland, get promoted, the decision was made to remove the ex-Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder.

Assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also left the club, so it is a chance for a clean sweep at the Riverside.

Next Middlesbrough Manager Odds

Manager Odds Betting site Steven Gerrard 11/8 William Hill Rob Edwards 5/2 BetVictor Steve Cooper 3/1 Parimatch Sean Dyche 5/1 BetVictor Tony Mowbray 10/1 BetVictor Roger Schmidt 16/1 talkSPORT BET

Another England star set for the Riverside

Steve Cooper was the initial favourite installed by betting sites, and was quickly followed by former Luton boss Rob Edwards but now former England and Liverpool star Steven Gerrard is favourite at odds of just 11/8.

Gerrard has been out of work since leaving Saudi side Al-Ettifaq in January, after 18 months in charge. He previously managed Aston Villa and Rangers, where he led the Scottish side Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2020-21.

It is understood that interviews for the vacant role are taking place this week, and whether Gerrard is among those on the shortlist remains to be seen. He admitted in April that he was enjoying taking some time out but will the lure of the Riverside prove too strong?

He might not have any experience of the Championship, but second favourite Edwards certainly does, and he has been out of work since the Hatters sacked him in January.

The side were just two points above the Championship relegation zone, but that shouldn’t overshadow the amazing job he did in taking them up to the Premier League.

He guided the side to a play-off final win over Coventry City in May 2023 to see them back in the top-flight for the first time in 30 years, and Middlesbrough would be love to be celebrating that this time next year.

Edwards is 5/2 to be the next Middlesbrough manager, but if they do want him then they may face competition with Bristol City also reportedly interested. Edwards has also been installed as the even-money favourite to be the Robins boss.

Cooper is next on the list in the next Middlesbrough manager betting market and reports in the north-east suggest he’s been shortlisted for an interview.

He is another manager who has achieved promotion from the Championship, taking Nottingham Forest up in May 2022. He has been out of work since leaving Leicester in November, but he has admitted he is ready to return to management, albeit with a preference to work abroad.

Some betting sites have cut Sean Dyche’s odds to 5/1, but there’s been no mention of the ex-Everton boss being in the frame in local reporting, despite the success he enjoyed at this level as Burnley manager.

Another name linked is Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who was the favourite for the Southampton job before Will Still was named manager last month.

He guided Wednesday to 12th in the league last season and with everything currently going on at the club, who have been charged with multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to unpaid wages, he might be looking for an escape route.

Rohl is also on the shortlist to be the next Leicester City boss, according to reports, and is as short as 1/2 for that position on certain betting apps.

Boro Could Consider Challinor

Of those contenders with double-figure prices, talk of a move for 25/1 shot Robbie Keane has been dismissed, but there’s a possibility the Tessiders talk to ex-Boro midfielder Gary O’Neil, who is out of work after leaving Wolves last season and is a 12/1 chance.

A new name on the list is Stockport manager Dave Challinor, who has done an outstanding job with the League One side, taking them from the National League up to League One in three seasons. The Hatters reached the League One play-offs last season before they were beaten in the semi-finals by Leyton Orient.

He has also achieved promotion from the National League North with Fylde and promotion back to the EFL with Hartlepool United so he has had success wherever he has been.

Football betting sites are offering 25/1 on him to make the move to the Riverside Stadium but it is nice to see the former Tranmere Rovers and Stockport defender finally getting some recognition.

