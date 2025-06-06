Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s not really a surprise that Middlesbrough are looking for a new manager, but what is surprising is the timing of the decision to sack Michael Carrick.

It’s nearly five weeks since Boro finished 10th in the Championship, four points off the play-off positions, confirming the Teessiders to a ninth successive season in the second tier.

Carrick guided Boro to the play-offs in his first season but has missed out in the last two seasons and after finishing with fewer points than the previous campaign, coupled with having to watch their local rivals, Sunderland, get promoted, the decision was made to remove the ex-Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder.

Assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also left the club, so it is a chance for a clean sweep at the Riverside.

Next Middlesbrough Manager Odds

Manager Odds Betting site Rob Edwards 7/4 William Hill Steve Cooper 5/2 BetVictor Sean Dyche 3/1 Parimatch Jan Dahl Tomasson 4/1 BetVictor Danny Rohl 5/1 BetVictor Roger Schmidt 8/1 talkSPORT BET

Tried and Tested Promotion Winners Wanted

Steve Cooper was the initial favourite installed by betting sites, but he’s already been ousted as attentions turn to former Luton boss Rob Edwards.

He has been out of work since he was sacked by the Hatters in January with the side just two points above the Championship relegation zone, but that shouldn’t overshadow the amazing job he did in taking them up to the Premier League.

He guided the side to a play-off final win over Coventry City in May 2023 to see them back in the top-flight for the first time in 30 years, and Middlesbrough would be love to be celebrating that this time next year.

Edwards is 7/4 to be the next Middlesbrough manager, but if they do want him then they may face competition with Bristol City also reportedly interested. Edwards has also been installed as the even-money favourite to be the Robins boss.

Cooper is next on the list in the next Middlesbrough manager betting market and reports in the north-east suggest he’s been shortlisted for an interview.

He is another manager who has achieved promotion from the Championship, taking Nottingham Forest up in May 2022. He has been out of work since leaving Leicester in November, but he has admitted he is ready to return to management, albeit with a preference to work abroad.

Some betting sites have cut Sean Dyche’s odds to 3/1, but there’s been no mention of the ex-Everton boss being in the frame in local reporting, despite the success he enjoyed at this level as Burnley manager.

Another name linked is Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who was the favourite for the Southampton job before Will Still was named manager last month.

He guided Wednesday to 12th in the league last season and with everything currently going on at the club, who have been charged with multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to unpaid wages, he might be looking for an escape route.

Rohl is also on the shortlist to be the next Leicester City boss, according to reports, and is as short as 1/2 for that position on certain betting apps.

Boro Could Consider Challinor

Of those contenders with double-figure prices, talk of a move for 10/1 shot Robbie Keane has been dismissed, but there’s a possibility the Tessiders talk to ex-Boro midfielder Gary O’Neil, who is out of work after leaving Wolves last season and is a 16/1 chance.

A new name on the list is Stockport manager Dave Challinor, who has done an outstanding job with the League One side, taking them from the National League up to League One in three seasons. The Hatters reached the League One play-offs last season before they were beaten in the semi-finals by Leyton Orient.

He has also achieved promotion from the National League North with Fylde and promotion back to the EFL with Hartlepool United so he has had success wherever he has been.

Football betting sites are offering 20/1 on him to make the move to the Riverside Stadium but it is nice to see the former Tranmere Rovers and Stockport defender finally getting some recognition.

