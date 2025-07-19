Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the transfer market.

With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies need to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level.

Boss Eddie Howe has made it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, seemingly not wanting to repeat the sort of saga that saw Marc Guehi remain at Crystal Palace despite strong interest last summer.

The Saudi-backed club were without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, but started the summer with a big move for Anthony Elanga – with the Nottingham Forest winger joining in a deal worth £55m – and are set to make more notable additions as they continue a pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:

open image in gallery Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to get work done (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Arrivals & areas to improve

There are four key areas of improvement this summer. The first is up front, with the club seemingly hunting for another striker to join the reliable Alexander Isak. Ekitike fits the bill, with the Magpies having already seen a £70m bid rejected.

Newcastle needed reinforcements on the right flank too as they prepare to do battle in the Champions League, and with squad depth likely playing a key part in their recruitment plan this summer, the club sealed a deal for Elanga earlier this month.

In midfield, the Magpies have plenty of options, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes probably in no need of additional support. However, another central defender would be a major plus as the club returns to Europe’s top club competition, with Guehi having been the notable target last summer.

Finally, Newcastle have been linked to signing a new goalkeeper, which has become an apparent area that would benefit from improvement. Despite Nick Pope’s class, his injury record has sometimes meant Howe is forced to contend with his his back-up.

open image in gallery Lloyd Kelly has now joined Juventus permanently (Kieran Cleeves/PA) ( PA Wire )

Done deals

Ins: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest, £55m), Antonito Cordero (Malaga, free transfer)

Outs: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m), Sean Longstaff (Leeds United, £12m) Jamal Lewis (out of contract), Callum Wilson (out of contract)

Potential targets

James Trafford, Burnley

In the goalkeeping department, Newcastle’s principal target remains James Trafford. The England international, now 22 years old, recorded a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games on route to promotion back into the Premier League with Burnley. He has been a figure of interest for Howe’s side in the past, though it looks like they’ll face competition from Manchester City.

open image in gallery Trafford featured in the England squad in the World Cup qualifiers in June ( The FA via Getty Images )

Yoane Wissa, Brentford

With the news surrounding Isak and Ekitike, Newcastle quickly moved away from the deal for the Frenchman, and are said to now be interetsed in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. The Congo international could be available for around £50m, with the Bees holding that valuation for their record goalscorer, who grabbed 20 goals in all competitions last season.

open image in gallery Spurs held an interest in Wissa during the January window too ( Getty Images )

Randal Kolo Muani, PSG

Reports have emerged that the Magpies could be interested in Randal Kolo Muani after their failed pursuit of Hugo Ekitike. They are said to want a striker whether or not Isak leaves, and the PSG man – who spent last season on loan at Juventus – could be a good cut-price option.

open image in gallery Randal Kolo Muani could be the man Newcastle turn to after ditching their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike ( AFP/Getty )

Axel Disasi, Chelsea

Reports from France continue to link Axel Disasi to Newcastle, as was the case during the January window. Chelsea signed the centre-back for around £38m and could be open to a sale, with the Frenchman having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.