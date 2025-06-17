The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Newcastle United transfer news: Joao Pedro, Anthony Elanga, James Trafford and more
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have work to do ahead of their return to the Champions League
Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the transfer market.
With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies need to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level.
Boss Eddie Howe has made it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, seemingly not wanting to repeat the sort of saga that saw Marc Guehi remain at Crystal Palace despite strong interest.
The Saudi-backed club have been without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, but could make a plunge in the summer market with a string of options already linked to the North East giants.
Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:
Areas to improve
There are four key areas of improvement this summer. The first is up front, with the club seemingly hunting for another striker to join the reliable Alexander Isak.
Newcastle need reinforcements on the right flank too, as they prepare to do battle in the Champions League. Squad depth is important and that may play a key part in their recruitment plan this summer.
In midfield, the Magpies have plenty of options with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in no need of additional support. However, another central defender would be a major plus as the club returns to Europe’s top club competition.
Finally, Newcastle have been linked to signing a new goalkeeper, which has become an apparent area that would benefit from improvement, despite Nick Pope’s class, his injury record has sometimes meant Howe is forced to contend with his his back-up.
Done deals
Ins: Antonito Cordero (Malaga, free transfer)
Outs: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m agreed), Jamal Lewis (out of contract)
Potential targets
Joao Pedro, Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle have been linked to £60m-rated Brighton front-man Joao Pedro. He managed 10 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season, taking his Seagulls tally to 30 in all competitions across two terms.
Anthony Elanga, Nottingham Forest
Another player rated at around £60m is Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. The 23-year-old Sweden international, who can play across the forward line, has shone at the City Ground after making the move from Manchester United. He provided 12 assists last season, notching a half dozen goals.
James Trafford, Burnley
In the goalkeeping department, Newcastle’s principal target remains James Trafford. The England international, now 22 years old, recorded a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games on route to promotion back into the Premier League with Burnley. He has been a figure of interest for Howe’s side in the past.
Antoine Semenyo, AFC Bournemouth
In the attacking department, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has attracted attention according to BBC Sport. The Ghana international is said to be of interest to Newcastle after recording 19 goal involvements across all competitions on the south coast.
Jaka Bijol, Udinese
On the more outlandish side, Sky Sports Switzerland has claimed that Newcastle are looking to hijack Leeds United’s move for Udinese central defender Jaka Bijol. The 26-year-old Slovenia international has made close to a century of appearances for the Italian side, has worn the captain’s armband, but is said to be having a medical at Elland Road.
Jonathan David, Lille
There has been a flip-flopping over the rumours surrounding Jonathan David’s movements this summer. The Mirror have reported that there is a list of Premier League clubs interested in the prolific Canadian striker who netted 25 goals last season, but his likely destination remains unknown.
