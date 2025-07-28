Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the transfer market.

With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies need to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level.

Boss Eddie Howe has made it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, seemingly not wanting to repeat the sort of saga that saw Marc Guehi remain at Crystal Palace despite strong interest last summer.

The Saudi-backed club were without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, but started the summer with a big move for Anthony Elanga – with the Nottingham Forest winger joining in a deal worth £55m – and are set to make more notable additions as they continue a pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:

open image in gallery Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to get work done (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Arrivals & areas to improve

There are four key areas of improvement this summer. The first is up front, with the club seemingly hunting for another striker to join - or potentially replace - the prolific Alexander Isak. Despite the club being desperate to hold onto their talisman, the Swede is exploring other options and seemingly wants to join Liverpool.

Newcastle needed reinforcements on the right flank too as they prepare to do battle in the Champions League, and with squad depth likely playing a key part in their recruitment plan this summer, the club sealed a deal for Elanga earlier this month.

In midfield, the Magpies have plenty of options, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes probably in no need of additional support. However, another central defender would be a major plus as the club returns to Europe’s top club competition, with Guehi having been the notable target last summer.

Finally, Newcastle have been linked to signing a new goalkeeper, which has become an apparent area that would benefit from improvement. Despite Nick Pope’s class, his injury record has sometimes meant Howe is forced to contend with his his back-up. James Trafford appeared to top the list of targets, but the Burnley stopper now looks set for a return to Manchester City.

open image in gallery Lloyd Kelly has now joined Juventus permanently (Kieran Cleeves/PA) ( PA Wire )

Done deals

Ins: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest, £55m), Antonito Cordero (Malaga, free transfer)

Outs: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m), Sean Longstaff (Leeds United, £12m) Jamal Lewis (out of contract), Callum Wilson (out of contract)

Potential targets

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

As the club braces for a monster bid from Liverpool for wantaway Isak, Newcastle are eyeing up RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko as his potential replacement. The Slovenian striker was heavily touted with a move to Arsenal earlier in the window, but the German club held firm on his £70m price tag. After already being pipped to Hugo Ekitike by the Reds, a hefty cash windfall from the sale of Isak would no doubt provide them with the funds to complete the move.

open image in gallery Newcastle are interested in Benjamin Sesko to potentially replace Alexander Isak ( Getty Images )

Yoane Wissa, Brentford

Newcastle are also said to now be interested in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Congo international could be available for around £50m, with the Bees holding that valuation for their record goalscorer, who grabbed 20 goals in all competitions last season. However, as Newcastle begin to accept the reality that they may now be without their superstar striker, their interest in Wissa - who would be seen as more of a support act to Isak - is starting to cool.

open image in gallery Spurs held an interest in Yoane Wissa during the January window too ( Getty Images )

Randal Kolo Muani, PSG

Reports have emerged that the Magpies could be interested in Randal Kolo Muani after their failed pursuit of Ekitike. They are said to want a striker whether or not Isak leaves, and the PSG man – who spent last season on loan at Juventus – could be a good cut-price option.

open image in gallery Randal Kolo Muani could be the man Newcastle turn to after ditching their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike ( AFP/Getty )

Axel Disasi, Chelsea

Reports from France continue to link Axel Disasi to Newcastle, as was the case during the January window. Chelsea signed the centre-back for around £38m and could be open to a sale, with the Frenchman having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.