Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Fulham today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Marco Silva has rung the changes following last weekend's defeat against league leaders Arsenal. Sasa Lukic returns from a groin injury as Fulham make six changes for the game at St James' Park. Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Calvin Bassey, Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore are also named in the starting XI. Alexander Iwobi is making his 300th appearance in the Premier League and starts today for the Cottagers. Iwobi is the first Nigerian to reach 300, and fifth African player overall after Kolo Toure (353), Mohamed Salah (309), Wilfried Zaha (305) and Jordan Ayew (305).
Joelinton returns to the Newcastle United starting line-up as Eddie Howe make one change for the visit of Fulham. The Brazilian midfielder comes in for Jacob Ramsey in the only change from the midweek win against Benfica in the Champions League. Nick Woltemade has scored four goals in his five Premier League games for Newcastle. The only players to reach five goals in six or fewer appearances for the Magpies are Loic Remy (five), Les Ferdinand (six) and Papiss Cisse (six).
FULHAM SUBS: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Jorge Cuenca, Jonah Kusi-Asare, Timothy Castagne, Kevin, Benjamin Lecomte, Josh King, Samuel Amissah.
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Ryan Sessegnon, Calvin Bassey, Issa Diop, Kenny Tete; Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic; Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore; Raul Jimenez.
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Anthony Elanga, Joe Willock, Aaron Ramsdale, Jacob Ramsey.
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, Kieran Trippier; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade, Jacob Murphy.
Meanwhile, Fulham are coming into this game after losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Craven Cottage. A 58th-minute goal from Leandro Trossard cemented the Cottagers fourth league defeat of the season. The visitors have lost each of their last three Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in March/April 2023 (four). Marco Silva’s men have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League games (1-0 v Leeds last month).
Hosts Newcastle United return to Premier League action after suffering a 2-1 loss away to Brighton last weekend. A double from Danny Welbeck condemned the Magpies to a third league loss of the season. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in 15th place and will be hoping for a better performance against today’s opponents although he will have his work cut out. Newcastle lost this exact fixture 2-1 last season – only once have they lost back-to-back home league games against Fulham, doing so in 1950/1951. However, the Magpies will be buoyed by their 3-0 Champions League win against Jose Mourinho's Benfica in midweek thanks to goals from Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James’ Park.
