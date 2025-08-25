Newcastle vs Liverpool live: Premier League sides clash amid ongoing Alexander Isak saga
Liverpool travel to St James’ Park hoping to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race
Newcastle United host Liverpool in the Premier League in Monday Night Football tonight, with the champions expecting a fervent atmosphere as they travel to St James’ Park.
There’ll be plenty of boos for Arne Slot’s side among the protracted saga regarding the future of Alexander Isak, with the Reds’ capture of Hugo Ekitike also a cause for dissent among the home fans.
Liverpool began the season with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth in a performance that was impressive despite some shaky moments, though they travel up north looking to lay down a marker for their title rivals.
Meanwhile, the Magpies started their 25/26 campaign with a disappointing draw at Aston Villa, and while Eddie Howe’s side still need to make several additions before the transfer window closes, tonight St James’ can provide the helping hand as it did in the 3-3 draw last season.
Follow all the latest build-up and updates from St James’ Park below:
Hello and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of tonight's Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool.
The champions travel to St James’ expecting a raucous atmosphere in the midst of the Alexander Isak transfer saga, with Arne Slot’s side looking to make it two wins from two as the hope to keep early pace with Arsenal and Spurs.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will hope to get their season up and running with a win after a draw in which they dominated Aston Villa last week.
And we'll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
