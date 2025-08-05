Man Utd make bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle’s improved offer
The race to secure the 22-year-old’s services is heating up.
Manchester United have made an offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle submitted a second bid for the Slovenia international, the PA news agency understands.
The race for the highly-rated 22-year-old is heating up as the Premier League clubs battle to bolster their front lines.
PA understands Newcastle made a second approach to Leipzig after seeing an initial offer – reportedly worth 75million euros (£65.1m) with a further 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons – rejected last week.
That improved offer of at least 80m euros (£69.5m) has been followed by Ruben Amorim’s United pursuing their long-standing interest with a bid of their own.
The Red Devils have tabled a proposal worth a reported of 75m euros (£65.1m) plus a potential 10m (£8.7m) in add-ons as they seek to take Sesko to Old Trafford.