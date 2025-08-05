Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man Utd make bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle’s improved offer

The race to secure the 22-year-old’s services is heating up.

Simon Peach
Tuesday 05 August 2025 09:00 EDT
Manchester United have joined the battle for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Manchester United have joined the battle for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Manchester United have made an offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle submitted a second bid for the Slovenia international, the PA news agency understands.

The race for the highly-rated 22-year-old is heating up as the Premier League clubs battle to bolster their front lines.

PA understands Newcastle made a second approach to Leipzig after seeing an initial offer – reportedly worth 75million euros (£65.1m) with a further 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons – rejected last week.

That improved offer of at least 80m euros (£69.5m) has been followed by Ruben Amorim’s United pursuing their long-standing interest with a bid of their own.

The Red Devils have tabled a proposal worth a reported of 75m euros (£65.1m) plus a potential 10m (£8.7m) in add-ons as they seek to take Sesko to Old Trafford.

