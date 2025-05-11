Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Team news ahead of crucial Premier League clash in top five race
The race for a Champions League place is hotting up as the end of the season draws near
Newcastle United host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.
With Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa breathing down their necks, both teams go into the game level on points and goal difference, meaning a win for either side at St James’s Park could be huge in securing a top-five spot. An unexpected slip-up for Manchester City, dropping points in a draw against relegated Southampton, leaves them still within reach for a victor with just two rounds of fixtures to come after this weekend.
Chelsea are in the slightly better form of the two sides, having defeated champions Liverpool last weekend for their third win in a row as Cole Palmer ended his goal drought in a 3-1 victory. Newcastle were held by Brighton last time out and go to Arsenal next weekend, so are perhaps more in need of three points than Chelsea as each club looks to return to the top tier of European competition.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League fixture in our live blog below:
Man City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa: Who has the best run-in?
Best of luck predicting the top-five race - it looks like it could be a doozy of an end to the season, which is a good job with little drama elsewhere.
The race for the Champions League: Who has the best run-in?
Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE
The race for a top-five finish in the Premier League is hotting up, with Newcastle and Chelsea firmly in the mix. The pair begin today’s clash level on points, knowing that a win will be huge as they look to secure a Champions League spot next season.
Kick off is at 12pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments