Who could Newcastle face in the Champions League? Possible opponents ahead of league phase draw

Newcastle are back in the Champions League, having secured qualification with a fifth-place Premier League finish last season, and will be hoping to avoid the same fate as in their last appearance at the European top table two years ago.

Famously drawn in a ‘Group of Death’ alongside Paris St Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, the Magpies’ spell in the Champions League was fairly short-lived - and they could face similarly tough opposition this time out.

Because of their relatively low coefficient compared to the other five English teams in the draw, Newcastle have been drawn in Pot 4.

And the club’s subpar transfer window - with numerous major targets choosing rival clubs over them and wantaway striker Alexander Isak refusing to play - means they could be in an uphill battle to remain in the competition right from the off.

Who could Newcastle face in the Champions League draw?

Newcastle are in Pot 4 of the Champions League draw. They will be drawn against two teams from each pot but can’t play another English team in the league phase, and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country. So, their possible opponents are as follows:

Champions League 2025/26 league phase pots

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille

Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw will be held in Monaco on Thursday, 28 August and begins at 6pm BST.

How to watch the Champions League draw

Uefa and TNT Sports will both offer a free live stream on their websites and YouTube channels.

How does the league phase draw work?

The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.

The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.

Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.

Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.