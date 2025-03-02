Is Newcastle vs Brighton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle take on Brighton in the FA Cup with both sides vying for a place in the quarter-finals as they look to end respective trophy droughts.

While much has been made of Newcastle’s 70-year plight since winning this competition in 1955, Brighton have never won a major trophy, having been losing finalists in 1983.

And neither side will be letting up today, with the tournament having opened up after early exits for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Eddie Howe’s side enter the match having already booked a place in the Carabao Cup final this season, while Brighton have improved in recent weeks and find themselves firmly in the race for European football alongside the Magpies.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Newcastle vs Brighton?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1.45pm GMT on Sunday, 2 March at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 12.45pm. Subscribers can also watch online via ITVX.

Team news

Newcastle will hope to welcome back Alexander Isak after he missed the loss to Liverpool, while Sven Botman and Joelinton could both be in line for a return at the weekend (though Joelinton is more likely to be sidelined for another week or so).

Callum Wilson will be assessed after coming off against Liverpool, though it is believed he will be fine.

Fabian Hurzeler has no new injury concerns after the win over Bournemouth, though Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman are still some way from making a return.

Igor Julio remains the only long-term absentee, though James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu will likely remain sidelined until around April.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Pedro.

Odds

Newcastle win - 11/10

Draw - 13/5

Brighton win - 23/10

Prediction

Both sides will likely name a strong starting eleven with a week until their next match, with home advantage potentially playing an important role for the Magpies. It will be close but Eddie Howe’s side should have enough to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Newcastle 2-1 Brighton.