Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United host Bournemouth at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon, with the Magpies looking to continue a magnificent run of form.

A run of six straight league wins has propelled the Magpies up into fourth, and with fifth spot potentially getting a place in the Champions League next season, Eddie Howe’s side are firmly in the fight with a three-point gap to sixth-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Cherries enter the match off the back of a respectable draw against Chelsea in midweek, and they remain firmly in the hunt for the Champions League places too.

With just four points separating these two sides, a win for either could be vital in the race to secure European football next season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Newcastle vs Bournemouth?

Newcastle vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 January at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

Newcastle will hope to welcome back Fabian Schar after he missed the win over Wolves with an illness, while Nick Pope is thought to be nearing a return, though longer-term absentees Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson remain out.

There are no new injury concerns for the Cherries after their draw in midweek, with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Adam Smith potentially making returns today. However, longer-term absentees Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier and Marcos Sense remain sidelined for the near future, while Enes Unal and Evanilson could be out beyond the end of March.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Hill, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Brooks, Christie, Semenyo; Ouattara.

Odds

Newcastle win 8/13

Draw 16/5

Bournemouth win 4/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

With Bournemouth’s injury struggles and Newcastle’s brilliant recent form, it’ difficult to see anything other than a Magpies win here.

Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.