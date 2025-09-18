Newcastle vs Barcelona live: Magpies set for blockbuster return to Champions League at St James’ Park
Newcastle and Barcelona have a history in the Champions League as the Magpies stage a sensational opening match
Newcastle host Barcelona in the Champions League as Eddie Howe’s men return to the top-flight of European football with a blockbuster opening match at St James’ Park.
The Magpies last featured in the Champions League two seasons ago, where they memorably defeated Paris Saint-Germain but ultimately failed to make it through the old group stages. The revamped league phase could offer Newcastle a simpler route into the knockouts this time around.
Spanish champions Barcelona were famously beaten here in 1997 in a memorable meeting which saw Faustino Asprilla score a hat-trick for the hosts who went on to secure a 3-2 win and Newcastle will be targeting a similar result tonight.
However, Barcelona are a force to be reckoned with under Hansi Flick and are unbeaten this season with 13 goals scored across four domestic matches. Lamine Yamal is out through injury but in Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha the Spanish giants have more than enough firepower.
Follow all the team news and updates from St. James’ Park with our live blog below:
When is Newcastle v Barcelona?
The Champions League tie will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 September at St James’ Park, Newcastle.
How can I watch it?
Newcastle v Barcelona will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+, with coverage getting underway from 7pm.
Good evening
Newcastle United return to the Champions League and welcome European giants Barcelona to St James’ Park in a blockbuster opening game of their campaign.
It’s been 22 years since Newcastle last faced Barcelona in the Champions League, following Faustino Asprilla’s hat-trick in a memorable first meeting in 1997.
Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three years last season and they will hope for a longer run in Europe this time around.
Two years ago, the Magpies sensationally defeated Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park but were ultimately knocked out of the ‘group of death’.
A change in format could work in Newcastle’s favour, but Spanish champions and last season’s semi-finalists Barcelona is another tough start for Howe’s side.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments