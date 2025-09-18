Howe 'disappointed' by Yamal's absence

Newcastle host Barcelona in the Champions League as Eddie Howe’s men return to the top-flight of European football with a blockbuster opening match at St James’ Park.

The Magpies last featured in the Champions League two seasons ago, where they memorably defeated Paris Saint-Germain but ultimately failed to make it through the old group stages. The revamped league phase could offer Newcastle a simpler route into the knockouts this time around.

Spanish champions Barcelona were famously beaten here in 1997 in a memorable meeting which saw Faustino Asprilla score a hat-trick for the hosts who went on to secure a 3-2 win and Newcastle will be targeting a similar result tonight.

However, Barcelona are a force to be reckoned with under Hansi Flick and are unbeaten this season with 13 goals scored across four domestic matches. Lamine Yamal is out through injury but in Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha the Spanish giants have more than enough firepower.

Follow all the team news and updates from St. James’ Park with our live blog below: