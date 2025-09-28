Is Newcastle vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle host Arsenal on Sunday in a tricky fixture for Eddie Howe’s low-scoring side, who will be hoping to take some of their Carabao Cup form back into the Premier League after thrashing Bradford 4-1.

But while the defending champions made light work of their cupf fixture, three goals in five league games, despite 54 shots, is a worrying statistic for the Magpies and one they may struggle to improve when facing Mikel Arteta’s well-drilled defensive side.

Arteta was criticised for an overly cautious approach in their 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the weekend but defended his tactics, and as Newcastle have shown strength of their own in defence - having kept the most clean sheets in the top flight so far this season - this could be something of a borefest.

Second-placed Arsenal have already had a raft of injuries with Noni Madueke the latest ruled out, but there will be little for Newcastle to capitalise on with Martin Odegaard expected to be back in contention and Bukayo Saka back from a hamstring injury.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

Newcastle host Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Sunday 28 September, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports and the streaming platform Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Newcastle will be missing summer signing Jacob Ramsey, who is expected to be out until next month with an ankle injury, while striker Yoane Wissa - signed to replace Alexander Isak - was injured on international duty and remains on the sidelines. Fabian Schar will also miss out after sustaining a head injury against Barcelona in the Champions League.

But Anthony Gordon returns in a boost to the side after serving a three-game suspension thanks to his sending off against Liverpool last month.

Arsenal have lost Madueke to a knee problem for an expected six to eight weeks, with the ex-Chelsea man joining Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the treatment room, but William Saliba and Saka both returned last weekend in a boost for the title-chasing squad. Martin Odegaard could be in line to feature two after missing three games with a shoulder issue.

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for the Gunners since a high-profile summer move in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Port Vale this week, and could be rewarded with a starting berth after he was benched against Manchester City.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze.