Newcastle in pole position to reach Carabao Cup final after win at Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle took a major step to sealing their place in the final of the Carabao Cup with a brilliant 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexander Isak sent the visitors on their way after 37 minutes with his 10th strike from nine appearances before Anthony Gordon doubled Newcastle’s advantage half-a-dozen minutes after the interval.

The Gunners registered 23 shots on Newcastle’s goal in all, but they were unable to find a breakthrough which left their resilient opponents in the driving seat ahead of the semi-final return leg at St James’ Park on February 5.

It marked a seventh win in succession for Eddie Howe’s side as they chase their first trophy in 55 years.

A bitterly disappointed Arsenal will now have to brush themselves down for their third-round FA Cup tie against Manchester United, back here at the Emirates on Sunday.

There had been a sense prior to the last-four clash that the game might be a cagey one with the return fixture a month away.

It proved to be anything but, as both teams chased the first blow in a pulsating end-to-end opening period which set the tone for the match.

Joelinton blazed over David Raya’s bar with just three minutes on the clock before Gordon’s looping header was gobbled up by the Arsenal keeper.

Down the other end, William Saliba’s shot was blocked by Dan Burn, with Newcastle stopper Martin Dubravka then on hand to smother Kai Havertz’s follow-up.

Jurrien Timber headed over the bar from a corner before he was required in defence to clear Lewis Hall’s strike after Isak had run Saliba ragged.

Gabriel Martinelli spurned what proved to be the hosts’ best chance of the game in the 29th minute. Leandro Trossard’s quick-thinking one touch from Thomas Partey’s pass fell into Martinelli’s path.

The Brazilian left Sven Botman in his wake in the most one-sided of foot races, but his curling effort rebounded off the woodwork. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left holding his head in his hands.

A goalmouth scramble followed from an Arsenal corner – with the hosts unsurprisingly looking menacing at set-pieces – as Botman hurled himself at Havertz’s shot to ensure the game remained goalless. And just minutes later Newcastle took the lead.

Botman headed down Dubravka’s long punt forward with Jacob Murphy ghosting between Gabriel and Declan Rice to find Isak who rifled home from close range – his 15th goal of the season.

No wonder former Arsenal player Paul Merson had urged his old club to “break the bank” to sign the Newcastle talisman.

Dubravka then thwarted Gabriel with a fine save moments before the interval. It was Arsenal’s 14th shot of a breathless 45 minutes, but it was their opponents who held the aces at the break.

And just six minutes into the second half, Newcastle had doubled their advantage.

Isak played in Murphy before he travelled unbothered into the penalty area to receive the one-two. Gabriel, Partey and Rice all surrounded the in-form Sweden forward, but, critically, they were guilty of allowing him to get a shot away.

Raya saved Isak’s effort but Gordon beat Timber to the rebound to tap into an empty net to send the 7,000 travelling Newcastle fans into delirium.

Arsenal needed an instant response and Havertz – back in the side after missing the last two matches through illness – should have provided it shortly before the hour mark.

Unmarked in the six-yard box, Trossard’s deflected cross hit Havertz on the left shoulder when it looked easier to head home.

Saliba headed Rice’s corner over when he might have done better. And Joelinton threw himself at substitute Jorginho’s low drive as Newcastle’s inspired defence held firm.

A desperate Arsenal continued in search of a goal that would provide them with hope, but as the minutes wore on it looked all the more unlikely – and a disillusioned home support began their premature exit with the visiting section chanting that they would be heading to Wembley for the showpiece on March 16.