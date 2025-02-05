Wembley beckons for irrepressible Newcastle after damaging night for Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United stand on the brink of history, 90 minutes away from ending their 70-year wait. “A long time,” said Eddie Howe, but it might almost be over. Without a domestic trophy since 1955, 2025 may be their year. Wembley beckons and perhaps the club lamenting a lack of major silverware will instead be Arsenal. Unless they win either the Premier or the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side will bring up five years without a prize beyond the Community Shield.

It is not a drought by Newcastle’s standards but after the euphoria of Sunday’s demolition of Manchester City came a damaging night on Tyneside for Arsenal. “We need to swallow this one,” said Arteta. “It is a tough one.” His side ended up overwhelmed by Newcastle’s relentless running, overcome by goals from two wingers, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon, overpowered by a striker, in Alexander Isak, who they had coveted and who now serves as their tormentor. Arsenal’s winter transfer window ended without a signing, to their regret.

Newcastle were as inactive but had further proof of Howe’s ability to galvanise them on a night when St James’ Park was electrifying and United irrepressible. They played at a ferocious pace, with a hunger that showed them at their best. “We were brave, aggressive, all the things we wanted to be,” said Howe. All the things that could propel them to glory. “Play like that and we can dream big,” said Bruno Guimaraes. “It would be amazing in my first season as captain to lift a trophy.”

A club who had not played in a final in this millennium have now reached two in three seasons. “The first appearance there was a bit unexpected, but to be the club we want to be we have to be there regularly,” said Howe. He is now one victory from accomplishing something even Kevin Keegan and Bobby Robson could not on Tyneside, from winning something. Wembley has loomed large on Newcastle’s horizon for a month and the temptation is to say the hard work was done at the Emirates Stadium. That is not entirely true because, vital as that 2-0 win was, Newcastle required plenty more sweat and toil. They supplied both, in copious quantities.

Emphatic as the aggregate score was, Arsenal can reflect on the sliding-doors seconds. In a minute where the woodwork was struck at either end, Newcastle could have been behind on the night and then had a 3-0 advantage over the two legs. Martin Odegaard fizzed an effort against the outside of the United post. Then Isak and Gordon executed a one-two of sorts, the Englishman sending the Swede clear. He lashed a shot against the post. Following up, there was Murphy, the unheralded underdog who has been the surprise start of Newcastle’s season, to finish adeptly.

open image in gallery Jacob Murphy scores the opening goal at St. James' Park for Newcastle ( Getty Images )

“Jacob was magnificent,” said Howe. He was a symbolic scorer, too. Newcastle’s previous Carabao Cup semi-final win at St James’ Park, two years earlier, came courtesy of a brace by Sean Longstaff, a United fan. Two years on, Murphy, a Newcastle supporter from further afield, found the net. Even in these days of Saudi ownership, Newcastle’s can draw inspiration from their own.

A right winger has seemed to figure high on Newcastle’s wish-list. Murphy’s renaissance has meant they have had one of the most productive around. Normally he is Isak’s supplier. This time, via the woodwork, it was the other way around. Isak had the ball in the net earlier, again following a defence-splitting pass from Gordon. The most forceful of finishes was chalked off for the most marginal of offsides.

open image in gallery Alexander Isak had a goal disallowed in the opening few minutes ( REUTERS )

Isak was had scored in each of Newcastle’s two previous wins against Arsenal this season. This time, his support acts provided the finishes. United’s passage was secured by an error from David Raya, trying to pick out Declan Rice, allowing Fabian Schar to slide in and set up Gordon. So often a big-game scorer, he has struck against City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa this season, plus in both legs of this semi-final.

Howe had given his side a different platform. Without the injured Joelinton, he picked a back five. “We felt we needed more height in the team, we wanted solidity at the back,” said Howe. He got both. At the heart of the reinforced rearguard, Sven Botman was outstanding. Alongside him, Dan Burn was commitment personified, telescopic legs sliding into challenges. Schar was primed to press, given a man-marking job on Rice that yielded an assist. “It is not easy for a centre-back to travel those distances,” Howe said. “He is very aggressive, if you give him a job, he will do it to the letter.” As Newcastle set out to hassle and harry, Schar had willing allies, Sandro Tonali seemingly forever sprinting somewhere, Gordon tearing into Arsenal with predictable relish.

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon added a second goal to end all hope of an Arsenal comeback ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ultimately, they could not cope. Theirs was always a huge task. Only Aston Villa in 1994 had overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit to reach the League Cup final. Arsenal were undermined because they lacked the attacking incision Newcastle possessed, the creativity they needed and the strength in depth they ought to have. “They have been more efficient than us in the boxes,” said Arteta. Martin Dubravka made a fine save from Leandro Trossard but, for a third time this season, Arsenal drew a blank against Newcastle. It left the 5-1 against City looking more of an anomaly.

And, with questions if they require more firepower, with no attacking additions, their resources were further depleted when Gabriel Martinelli limped off before half-time. Arteta seemed to raise the white flag after an hour, removing Odegaard, even though his side don’t play again for 10 days. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s fixture list is getting more crowded. Because they now have a date at Wembley.