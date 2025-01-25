Alexander Isak scores twice as Newcastle beat sorry Southampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Isak led an excellent attacking display by Newcastle as his two goals helped to beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s to maintain their Champions League push.

Newcastle’s top scorer was on the scoresheet for the ninth game in 10 in the Premier League, but the division’s bottom side could have lost by more, with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon outstanding for the visitors.

Saints’ position at the foot of the table looks increasingly hopeless, 10 points adrift and with now only 15 matches to try and avoid not only relegation but the ignominy of returning a record-low points tally.

Judging by the ease with which Newcastle ripped through them, nothing is guaranteed for Ivan Juric’s beleaguered side.

They briefly led here but Jan Bednarek’s 10th-minute header offered temporary and misplaced hope.

Isak quickly levelled from the penalty spot following Joe Aribo’s foul then was the beneficiary of a lovely pass from Jacob Murphy to give his team the lead at the break.

Tonali’s goal to make it 3-1 in the 51st minute was the pick of them. Newcastle also hit the post twice and had one cleared off the line, then Mateus Fernandes provided more painful false promise for home fans with a late effort belatedly ruled out by VAR.

They had gone in front early with a fine goal. Kyle Walker-Peters was tenacious in dispossessing Dan Burn near the touchline, winning the ball and teeing up James Bree whose cross towards the six-yard box was met by the unmarked Bednarek, rising to head cleanly into the corner.

Adam Armstrong then twice went close as Saints looked briefly serious about improving upon their meagre points return.

It took a protracted VAR check and a pitchside review to award the penalty from which Newcastle drew level. Aribo’s foul on Isak appeared clearer than the officials’ deliberations suggested. With the matter settled, Isak rolled in the equaliser low past Alex McCarthy.

Four minutes later, Newcastle led. Murphy glided forward and parted Saints’ central defenders with a perfectly calibrated pass for Isak, whose task of striding through the gap and planting a finish in off the post was a simple one.

Bruno Guimaraes hit one against the woodwork from long range as Newcastle threatened to run away with it, before Isak was denied an eight-minute hat-trick by McCarthy’s outstretched boot.

The second half began with a fabulous reaction save from Martin Dubravka to deny Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s acrobatic volley.

Whatever hope it kindled in home fans was rapidly extinguished by a sublime third goal for Newcastle. Isak, channelling the last drop of his supreme confidence, pinged the ball impudently with his shoulder to Gordon, who with a first-time knock put Tonali in the clear for the simplest finish.

Southampton by now seemed in a blind panic at fear of being routed. No one in red and white could get near Newcastle. Murphy took advantage of the space, rifling one against the post from distance, then Joelinton was denied by the heel of Bednarek on the line.