Tottenham open talks with Man City over potential Savinho signing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have opened talks with Manchester City over the potential signing of Savinho, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Son Heung-min to Los Angeles FC and the recent serious knee injury sustained by James Maddison.

A pursuit of Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White failed last month, and Tottenham have now switched attention to versatile attacker Savinho, but discussions with Man City are at an early stage.

Brazilian winger Savinho signed for Man City in the summer of 2024 and played 48 times in his debut campaign under Pep Guardiola.

Mainly used on the ring wing by Guardiola for City, Savinho, who scored three times and produced 13 assists last season, made a name for himself at Troyes before he starred for LaLiga outfit Girona in the 2023-24 term.

Savinho scored 11 goals for Girona from the left side of their attack and if an agreement can be reached between Tottenham and City, the 21-year-old could be a natural replacement for the club’s former captain Son.

Despite an encouraging first campaign at the Etihad Stadium for Savinho, the arrival of Rayan Cherki this summer has provided greater competition in attack and he could now be let go by Guardiola.