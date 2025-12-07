Surely you bite your lip – Michael Owen criticises Mohamed Salah outburst

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said Mohamed Salah should have ‘bitten his lip’ following his explosive outburst at Elland Road.

Salah was named as a substitute for the third successive match in Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Leeds and claimed in a post-match interview that he had been “thrown under the bus” and had no relationship with Arne manager Slot.

The Egypt star also claimed next week’s match against Brighton could be his last game at Anfield.

While Owen said he sympathised with Salah, who has established himself as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players since joining from Roma in 2017, he said he should not have laid bare his feelings in public.

Owen posted on X: “Oh Mo Salah I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win.

“But this is a team game and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said.

“You’re going to afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) in a week. Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country and see how the land lies when you get back?”

Salah scooped the Premier League’s player-of-the-year award last season and the Golden Boot but has struggled to reproduce his best form in the current campaign.

Slot refused to turn to Salah, who remained on the bench at Elland Road as his side conceded a 2-0 lead to lose more ground on the top four.

After the game, Salah said: “It is not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this is happening to me. I don’t get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.

“How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don’t think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club.

“The respect, I want to get. I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone, but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is.”

But ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was also critical of Salah’s outburst and said all the Egyptian’s frustrations should have remained within “the four walls of the club”.

Murphy said on Match of the Day: “Knock on the manager’s door, see the owners, whatever you have to do, express your frustration.

“By doing this, he’s causing the team a problem and the manager a problem and making it all about him.

“You can’t do it. Whether you agree with him you don’t deal with it like this.

“Everyone has to fight for their place and perform at a certain level. A lot of other big-name players are getting stick and getting the fanbase turned against them a bit. Everyone is being judged.”