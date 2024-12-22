Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz each score twice as Liverpool hit six at Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz each struck twice as Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League going into Christmas thanks to a thrilling 6-3 win at Tottenham.

Goals from Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister put Arne Slot’s leaders in control in north London before Dominik Szoboszlai restored the two-goal advantage after James Maddison halved Spurs’ deficit.

Salah then climbed to fourth on Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list – surpassing the late Billy Liddell – by taking his career total to 229 with a second-half double which increased his tally for this season to 18.

Strikes from Tottenham pair Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke injected some intrigue into the closing stages before Diaz’s second secured a thumping victory for the visitors.

The Reds, who emphatically bounced back from consecutive top-flight draws against Newcastle and Fulham, also have a game in hand on their title rivals. Tottenham remain 11th.

Earlier, second-placed Chelsea blew the chance to temporarily leapfrog Liverpool after being held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side became the first team since Newcastle in October to prevent Enzo Maresca’s men from scoring as they brought their opponents’ eight-match winning run in all competitions to an end.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United were jeered off following a chastening 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

A year after securing their first victory at Old Trafford, Andoni Iraola’s impressive Cherries triumphed by the same scoreline as they inflicted the biggest blow of the Portuguese head coach’s short reign.

Dean Huijsen became the latest player to capitalise on United’s lax set piece defending, before a Justin Kluivert penalty and Antoine Semenyo strike sealed a stunning win which prompted boos from home fans at full-time.

The result leaves the Red Devils marooned in 13th and marked an alarming drop in performance and spirit from last Sunday’s 2-1 derby win at Manchester City, while Bournemouth soared to fifth.

New Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira enjoyed a dream start thanks to a thumping 3-0 success at fellow strugglers Leicester.

Three days after Pereira succeeded the sacked Gary O’Neil, first-half goals from Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha earned a resounding victory over Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s hosts.

A welcome win for Wanderers moved them within two points of the 17th-placed Foxes, who suffered a second-successive thrashing following last weekend’s 4-0 hammering at Newcastle.

New Southampton manager Ivan Juric watched from the stands as the bottom side battled to a goalless draw at Fulham.

Following the dismissal of Russell Martin last Sunday, the Craven Cottage stalemate secured a first point in four top-flight matches for the beleaguered south-coast club.

Saints sit eight points from safety ahead of Croatian Juric, who signed an 18-month contract on Saturday, taking the reigns from interim boss Simon Rusk.