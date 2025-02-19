Mohamed Salah stars again as Liverpool draw at Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah continued his impressive season with a goal and an assist as he earned Liverpool a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

If this is to be the Egyptian’s final campaign with the Reds then he is going out in style as he took his goal contributions to 39 in just 26 Premier League games, with 24 goals and 15 assists.

He opened the scoring in the first half and then laid on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s second-half equaliser after Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins had turned the game around for Villa before the break.

Darwin Nunez’s contender for miss of the season stopped Arne Slot’s men extending their lead to 10 points at the top of the table after a game that was brought forward from March due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Villa showed they can be a match for any of the top sides on their day, but their inconsistency means they look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League for a second season running.

Liverpool came out of the blocks early and had chances to lead inside the opening 10 minutes as Virgil van Dijk slashed over from Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant pass and then Diogo Jota’s shot was blocked by Tyrone Mings.

Villa came to life and Marcus Rashford, making his first Premier League start since December 1, thought he had set up an opener in the 17th minute when he played a one-two with Marco Asensio and Andy Robertson turned the cross into his own net from inside the six-yard box, but Rashford was offside.

Salah was off target in the 26th minute when he got a header all wrong, but he was on the scoresheet three minutes later as Liverpool went in front.

It came from some suicidal Villa defending as right-back Andres Garcia passed straight to Jota who closed in on goal and gave Salah a tap-in from six yards.

The lead was short-lived, though, as the hosts levelled in the 38th minute.

Liverpool failed to deal with a Rashford free-kick and when Dominik Szoboszlai got his clearance all wrong it fell to Tielemans who slammed home from close range.

The home fans were still celebrating by the time Jota missed a golden chance to restore Liverpool’s lead straight from kick-off when he skewed horribly wide after Robertson played him in.

Instead, it was Villa who took the lead in first-half stoppage time.

They worked the ball out to the left where Watkins teed up Lucas Digne and then raced into the area to get on the end of the Frenchman’s cross, glancing a header into the bottom corner.

Villa had a decent chance to extend their lead soon after the restart as Rashford was sent clear down the left and he got to the ball first before Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but his shot from the touchline was cleared by Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool began to up the ante and came within inches of levelling when Jota’s wicked delivery clipped the top of the crossbar on the hour.

But a minute later it was 2-2 as Villa were done on the break, with Salah getting some good fortune in beating Digne before squaring for Alexander-Arnold, whose shot deflected off Mings and wrongfooted Emiliano Martinez.

Only Nunez knows how Liverpool did not go back in front in the 69th minute as he missed a sitter three minutes after coming off the bench.

Szoboszlai raced through on goal and unselfishly squared for the Uruguayan at the far post, but he incredibly skied his shot with the net gaping.

Villa looked the likeliest to win it in the final 10 minutes as Jacob Ramsey had a goal disallowed for offside before Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen shot off target in time added on.