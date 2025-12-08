Mohamed Salah appears in good spirits during Liverpool training session

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah smiled and chatted to team-mates as he attended Liverpool’s first training session since his incendiary outburst at Elland Road on Saturday.

Salah has been in the eye of the storm after reacting angrily to being named on the bench for a third successive match following a 3-3 draw with Leeds that continued Liverpool’s dismal defense of their Premier League title.

But there was no sign of disharmony as the squad were put through their paces at the club’s training ground ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Having arrived on to the field in conversation with Hugo Ekitike, Salah listened as boss Arne Slot addressed the squad and then took part in a series of warm-up and passing drills.

The session was overseen by Slot, who must now decide whether to involve the 33-year-old Egypt forward in this week’s European action as well as Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Brighton at Anfield.

Salah stated after the Leeds draw that he had been “thrown under the bus” by his demotion to the bench and claimed he had no relationship with Slot. He also suggested Brighton could be his final home game.

Egypt host Zimbabwe in their African Cup of Nations opener on December 22, meaning Salah will not be available after this weekend.