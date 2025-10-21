Viktor Gyokeres makes Arsenal a better team – Mikel Arteta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has challenged Viktor Gyokeres to build on his brace against Atletico Madrid after hailing his new striker for making Arsenal a much better team.

Gyokeres ended his seven-match streak without a goal by scoring twice in three minutes at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal completed a thumping 4-0 win in the Champions League.

Gabriel opened the scoring for the home side after 57 minutes, with Gabriel Martinelli extending Arsenal’s advantage seven minutes later before Gyokeres’ quickfire double.

Speaking on the eve of Tuesday’s group fixture under the lights, Mikel Merino insisted it was only a matter of time before Gyokeres ended his goal drought, and the Sweden international’s team-mates were visibly delighted to see him score.

And manager Arteta said: “Viktor deserved it because everything that we were seeing in terms of what he was bringing to the team and how much he was helping the team in many areas, apart from scoring goals in the last few weeks, there was no debate about that.

“It was about keeping that belief in himself, that emotional state that he can enjoy and play freely. He had a big smile on his face. I look at his team-mates as well, they are all so happy for him because he fully deserved it.

“He makes us a much better team. We’ve become much more unpredictable. He’s so physical and the way he presses the ball, and holds the ball, that’s phenomenal.

“And then the icing on the cake is the goals. He’s scored two very different ones today, and hopefully he starts to get some momentum now and goes on a good run.”

Arsenal, who moved to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, join defending champions Paris St Germain and last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan on nine points from the nine available and on course for the knockout rounds.

Speaking to CBS, Gyokeres said: “We want to win trophies, that’s our desire and that’s the most important thing and of course I want to contribute and score goals.

“To score four and keep a clean sheet again is very good. We always keep going. We do the things right when we defend and when we get the chances we are extremely strong in taking those.

“Both my goals were great. I try to do my best all the time and work hard, contribute with different stuff and the goals would have come sooner or later.”

Atletico had scored seven goals in their opening two Champions League matches but rarely looked like threatening Arsenal’s back line as Arteta’s men recorded a third clean sheet in as many games in Europe and a fourth in a row in all competitions.

And manager Diego Simeone conceded: “It is not down to bad luck but mistakes, so they made the most of our mistakes, took their chances and all their big chances turned into goals.

“They were the better team tonight so we have to congratulate Arsenal and accept that.”